New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): US Ambassdor to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday hailed the celebrations marking 250 years of American Freedom in Hyderabad, calling them a "testament to the strong friendship" between the two nations.

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In a post on X, the Ambassador noted that the evening, marking the anniversary of US Independence, was attended by industry leaders, innovators, musicians from Boston and India, among others.

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"Great to be in Hyderabad! We had a fantastic evening celebrating America's 250th birthday. Joined by industry leaders, innovators, dear friends, and talented musicians from Boston and India, we marked this historic anniversary of U.S. Independence. It was a wonderful celebration of 250 years of American innovation and excellence, and a testament to the strong friendship and enduring partnership between the United States and India," he wrote.

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Great to be in Hyderabad! We had a fantastic evening celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Joined by industry leaders, innovators, dear friends, and talented musicians from Boston and India, we marked this historic anniversary of U.S. Independence. It was a wonderful celebration… pic.twitter.com/YjqAXMphwq — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 24, 2026

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, saying that the strong relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with deep mutual trust, has unlocked "unlimited potential" between the two nations.

Speaking at the gala reception in Hyderabad to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American Independence, Gor said the India-US partnership is poised to shape global developments for decades to come.

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"That dynamic relationship between our two leaders (President Trump and PM Modi) and that trust that exists unlock an unlimited potential. I truly believe that these few years will impact the next few decades of the world," Gor said.

Emphasising the breadth of cooperation between the two countries, the envoy said India and the United States are working together across a wide range of sectors, including defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, space and emerging technologies."If you pick any item around the world, India and the United States are already partnered or will be partnered on it. Whether it's space, whether it's ocean, whether it's defence, whether it's pharmaceuticals, whether it's trade, no matter the item, the United States and India are working hand in hand," he said.

Highlighting defence ties, Gor noted that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country and also pointed to the growing economic relationship, saying India exports more to the United States than to any other nation.

The ambassador underscored the role of trust in strengthening bilateral relations, citing India's inclusion among the first countries invited to join the US-led "Pax Silica" initiative and the country's importance in supplying medicines to the American market.

"When the United States announced a new initiative called Pax Silica, India was one of the first 10 countries that we invited to join. That is because we trust India. When the United States needs medicine, 40 per cent of our generics today come from India. Why is that? Because we trust India," he said.

The event is organised to commemorate the 250th US Independence Day, bringing together diplomatic and cultural elements with participation from both Indian and American representatives. The US gained independence from Britain on July 4, 1776. (ANI)

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