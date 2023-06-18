Texas braces for heat wave after tornado

IANS

Houston: After a deadly tornado ripped through the town of Perryton in Texas killing three persons, the US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat wave advisory for the state to remain in effect until Sunday. The NWS has warned that temperatures could feel as hot at 43 degrees Celsius at times, reports the BBC. Cities across Texas have opened up cooling centres for vulnerable residents. The heat comes a week before the summer season officially begins on June 21. IANS

5.8-magnitude earthquake hits France

Paris: An 5.8 Richter earthquake hit western France on Friday evening, the French Central Seismological Bureau said. The epicenter was determined to be 28 km to the southwest of the city of Niort, Xinhua news agency reported. Calling the earthquake “one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in metropolitan France”, French Minister for the Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, Christophe Bechu, said that the evaluation of the damage is being conducted. IANS

Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies at 92

Washington: Daniel Ellsberg, a military analyst and researcher whose 1971 Pentagon Papers leak led to him being dubbed “the most dangerous man in America”, has passed away at his home in Kensington, California, his family said. He was 92. His family in a statement on Friday said he died due to pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported. “Daniel was a seeker of truth, an anti-war activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” the statement read. IANS

Norway to provide $161m in aid to Syria

Oslo: Norway will provide $161 million in support to assist those affected by the multiple crises, earthquakes and the steep rise in food prices in Syria and its neighbouring countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said. “More than 15 million Syrians were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance already before the earthquake hit in February. Now, as a result of earthquake, the number has risen.”