Texas judge lifts gun ban for youth

Texas, August 26

A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on those between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the US Supreme Court in June.

The challenge to the Texas statute that bans young adults not in active military service from having handguns in public was filed in 2021 by the Firearms Policy Coalition, a gun-owners’ rights group.

It said the ban violated the US Constitution's 2nd Amendment, which says states can organise militias and that "the right of people to keep arms, shall not be infringed". In June, the US Supreme Court ruled for the first time that the 2nd Amendment guaranteed an individual right to carry weapons in public for self-defense. — Reuters