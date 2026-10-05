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Home / World / Thai Consul General offers prayers at Buddhist vihar in Kancheepuram, donates rice to devotees

Thai Consul General offers prayers at Buddhist vihar in Kancheepuram, donates rice to devotees

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ANI
Updated At : 10:51 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5 (ANI): Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chennai, India, Racha Aribarg visited the Buddha Vihar temple in Vaiyavoor, under the Kancheepuram Corporation limits, offered prayers and distributed rice to Buddhist devotees.

During his visit, Aribarg offered special prayers at the temple and paid respects to the sacred relics of Buddha enshrined there. The temple is currently undergoing construction as part of efforts to establish a new shrine.

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He also distributed rice as a donation to Buddhist devotees who had gathered at the Vihar and received blessings from Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Buddha Prakasam. He interacted with the monk and other members of the Buddhist community.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Thai Consul General expressed happiness over offering prayers at the Vihar and welcomed the initiative to establish the new temple.

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R. Thirunavukkarasu, president of Buddha Vihar and a member of the District Minority Welfare Committee, Vihar treasurer Gauthaman and several Buddhist devotees participated in the event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Racha Aribarg, Consul-General of Thailand in Chennai, participated in the “Namaste Asia 2026: South India Meets Asia” seminar, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, in Chennai, under the theme “South India & Southeast Asia: Driving Manufacturing & Supply Chain Partnerships.”

During the “Diplomatic Perspectives” session, Consul-General Racha shared his views on the opportunities and potential for the Thai private sector to promote trade and investment cooperation between Thailand and various states in South India, Thai Consulate General in General stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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