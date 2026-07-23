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Home / World / Thai film festival organisers allege Chinese embassy pressure over Taiwan ministry logo

Thai film festival organisers allege Chinese embassy pressure over Taiwan ministry logo

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Bangkok [Thailand], July 23 (ANI): Organisers of the Taiwan Documentary and Film Festival in Thailand have alleged that the Chinese embassy attempted to pressure them into removing Taiwan's Ministry of Culture logo from the festival's promotional material, according to the Taipei Times.

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As reported by the Taipei Times, the festival is jointly organised by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, the Thailand-based Documentary Club, the New Taipei City Government and the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute. The event opened on Wednesday and is scheduled to run through Sunday in Bangkok and Khon Kaen, showcasing 17 Taiwanese films.

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According to the Taipei Times, Documentary Club director Thida Plitpholkarnpim said a person claiming to be an official from the Chinese embassy contacted two cinemas hosting the festival on Tuesday. The caller reportedly objected to the inclusion of Taiwan's Ministry of Culture logo on promotional materials and demanded that it be removed.

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The Taipei Times reported that Thida said the caller, who spoke Thai with a Chinese accent, became threatening after organisers refused to comply. She further alleged that another individual identifying himself as a Chinese embassy official later visited one of the cinemas and repeated the request in person.

Speaking to the Taipei Times, Thida said organisers informed the visitor that any concerns should be taken up directly with Taiwan's representatives or through Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She added that the individual remained outside the venue for some time before leaving, saying he would report the matter to his superiors and seek further action.

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The Taipei Times reported that Thida described the incident as the first such alleged interference in the festival's eight-year history. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan's representative to Thailand, Peter Lan, said he had not received any communication from Thai authorities regarding the alleged incident, the report said.

During the opening ceremony, Lan said that genuine family relationships should be built on empathy, respect and love rather than pressure or threats. Taiwan's Culture Minister Li Yuan also thanked the organisers for standing firm, saying Beijing continues efforts to isolate Taiwan internationally, according to the Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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