Home / World / Thai immigration begins deportation proceedings for Luthras, detained in Bangkok

Thai immigration begins deportation proceedings for Luthras, detained in Bangkok

ANI
Updated At : 06:00 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Bangkok [Thailand], December 13 (ANI): Thai Immigration authorities have initiated deportation proceedings against the Luthra brothers following their arrest in the country.

The individuals were detained after being flagged as subjects of an INTERPOL Blue Notice, requested by Indian law enforcement agencies to gather information concerning a criminal investigation.

According to Thai Immigration officials, Luthras were arrested under Section 12(7) of the Thai Immigration Act. Subsequently, officials at Phuket Immigration formally revoked their VISA permission to stay in Thailand, effectively cancelling their legal status in the kingdom. The Luthra brothers have since been transferred to the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) at Suan Phlu, Sathon, Bangkok, where they are currently being held.

"The process for their deportation is now underway, though the final confirmation on the date, time, and specific flight details for sending them back remains pending approval from the Commander authority," as per Thai officials.

Indian government officials are in continuous contact with their Thai counterparts to finalise the necessary arrangements for the extradition.

The owners of the ill-fated Birch Club in Arpora, Goa, Saurabh and Guarav Luthra, were held in a detention centre in Bangkok after being transferred from Phuket.

The brothers had fled to Phuket on the morning after the December 6 fire at their club, which claimed 25 lives.

Deportation procedures of the Luthra brothers from Thailand are underway, and the Goa Police are in continuous coordination with central agencies.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports, reported local media.

Local police say the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement. According to Thai authorities, an Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return. This is possible under an extradition treaty between the two countries, which has been in force since 2015.

Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed as cooperation between the two countries continues. Authorities say they will work with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt, lawful handover. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

