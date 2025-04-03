Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): Thailand on Thursday released a special stamp based on the Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th century to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. PM Modi is in Thailand for the BIMSTEC summit being held from April 2-4.

The mural shows scenes from the 18th century 'Ramakien', Thailand's national epic, influenced by the Valmiki Ramayan.

PM Modi, while expressing gratitude to the Thai government for introducing the commemorative stamp, highlighted how both India and Thailand have a "centuries-old relations connected through our deep cultural and spiritual ties."

"India and Thailand's centuries-old relations are connected through our deep cultural and spiritual ties. The spread of Buddhism has connected our people. From Ayutthaya to Nalanda, there has been an exchange of intellectuals. The tales of Ramayana are a part of Thai people's lives," PM Modi said.

"The influence of Sanskrit and Pali are reflected in language and traditions even today. I am grateful to the Thailand government that during my visit, a commemorative stamp, based on Ramayana mural paintings from 18th century, was issued," he added.

"A strong cultural & civilisational bond. As a special gesture to mark PM @narendramodi 's Official Visit, Government of Thailand released an intricately designed iStamp depicting Ramayan murals painted during the reign of King Rama I," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also posted on X.

Earlier today, adding new vigour to the bilateral friendship PM Modi had a productive meeting with his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with the two leaders discussing various areas of bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership. India and Thailand also exchanged memorandums across a range of sectors.

The MoUs include Joint Declaration on the Establishment of India-Thailand Strategic Partnership.

Sagarmala Division of India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Fine Arts Department, Ministry of Culture, Thailand exchanged MoU for development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat.

A MOU was also signed between National Small Corporation Ltd (NSIC) and Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) of Thailand on co-operation in the field of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDONER) and Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs exchanged a MoU. A MoU was also exchanged between North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) and Thailand's Creative Economy Agency (CEA).

Earlier today, the Indian community in Bangkok welcomed PM Modi with chanting of prayers, showing a deep-rooted cultural bond that continues to flourish.

From Thailand, PM Modi will leave for Sri Lanka for a two-day visit. (ANI)

