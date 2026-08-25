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Home / World / Thailand sees BRICS as key platform to boost trade, investment

Thailand sees BRICS as key platform to boost trade, investment

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ANI
Updated At : 05:03 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Moscow [Russia], August 25 (ANI): Thailand views BRICS as an important platform for promoting international trade, investment and wider economic cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has said.

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In an interview with TV BRICS, Phuangketkeow highlighted the grouping's potential to support the movement of trade and investment and create new opportunities for member and partner countries.

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He said BRICS could contribute to maintaining the free flow of trade and investment while providing countries with a platform to engage with one another and identify emerging economic opportunities.

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Thailand became a BRICS partner country in 2025 and has expressed its intention to seek full membership in 2026. Phuangketkeow said participation in the grouping would allow Bangkok to deepen relations with a broader range of countries and expand cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, science and people-to-people exchanges.

The Thai Foreign Minister noted that BRICS brings together member states and partner countries, creating a broad network for economic engagement and cooperation, as reported by TV BRICS.

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He also underlined the importance of collaboration between governments and the private sector in translating such opportunities into economic activity. While governments are responsible for establishing favourable conditions for investment and trade, businesses ultimately play a central role in driving economic growth, he said.

Phuangketkeow further pointed to Thailand's existing relations with BRICS countries, saying there remains significant scope to expand these partnerships and explore new areas of cooperation.

Thailand's growing engagement with BRICS also forms part of its wider economic priorities in Southeast Asia. Bangkok is set to chair ASEAN in 2028 and has emphasised regional economic integration and the importance of preserving ASEAN's central role.

Connectivity, according to Phuangketkeow, will be critical to strengthening trade and investment links. He specifically highlighted the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway as a potentially important corridor connecting Southeast Asia with South Asia.

Once completed, the highway could facilitate the movement of goods, investment and people between Thailand, Myanmar and India, while also strengthening broader economic links between Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Phuangketkeow said the corridor could therefore play an important role in expanding regional trade and enhancing connectivity with India, while creating greater opportunities for businesses and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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