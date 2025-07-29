"Thank you for making this journey unforgettable": US Consul General Jennifer Larson bids farewell to Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 29 (ANI): US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, bid farewell to the city and the region as she concluded her diplomatic tenure, expressing deep gratitude for the relationships, experiences, and collaborations built across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha during her time in India.

In a post on X, Larson said, "As I wrap up my time in Hyderabad, I'm filled with gratitude for the warmth, the partnerships, and the memories across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Thank you for making this journey unforgettable. Until next time!"

Reflecting on her time in India, Larson further said, "Namaste, Aadab. As my time as U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad comes to an end, I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of the incredible people I've met and have had the great pleasure to get to know in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha."

She described her experience of living and working in the region "wonderful and special," saying local connections and cultural experiences as highlights. "Whether it was sharing a cup of chai in the old city, or visiting the beaches of Vizag, or experiencing the warmth of Odisha's hospitality, I felt so welcomed and at home," she said.

Larson emphasised the shared progress made in strengthening the U.S.-India partnership. "It's been an honour to work with so many incredible local leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and so many others to strengthen the U.S.-India partnership," she said.

She highlighted milestones during her tenure, saying, "From our education ties, to promoting entrepreneurism, to welcoming new American companies to our region, and inaugurating joint naval exercises, we've accomplished so much together."

Recalling a landmark event, she said, "One highlight I'll always remember is the opening of our new consulate building in Nanakaramguda, a symbol of our deepening ties and strong relationship."

Equally meaningful to her, she noted, were the personal connections she made. "But as meaningful to me are all the friendships and connections we've built," she said.

"To everyone I've met and worked with, thank you for your passion, your ideas, and your partnership. I may be leaving Hyderabad, but I'm taking memories and relationships with me that will last a lifetime," she added.

Larson signed off with heartfelt gratitude, leaving behind a legacy of diplomacy, friendship, and enduring partnerships in the region. (ANI)

