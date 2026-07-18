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Home / World / "Thank you for taking Singapore along," says High Commissioner Simon Wong on Vikram-1's successful launch

"Thank you for taking Singapore along," says High Commissioner Simon Wong on Vikram-1's successful launch

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): In a monumental stride for India's commercial space landscape, Skyroot Aerospace on Saturday successfully executed the maiden orbital flight of its Vikram-1 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

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The landmark mission, christened "Mission Aagaman", officially marks the entry of the country's private enterprise into the elite global club of commercial entities capable of independently building and launching orbital-class rockets.

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Highlighting the global impact of this achievement, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, celebrated the successful orbital launch, underlining the deepening space ties between the two nations.

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In a post on X marking the milestone, the High Commission shared the envoy's celebratory and emotional response to the landmark space mission, "#VandeMataram! History made! @SkyrootA's #Vikram1 has reached orbit."

High Commissioner Wong stated, "Thank you #isro #inspaceind #skyroot for taking a small nation like Singapore along with you to space and beyond. Very emotional now. HC Wong."

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Following the launch, Wong also spoke with Naga Bharath Daka, Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace, to congratulate the team.

The high-stakes launch proceeded smoothly despite a brief initial delay caused by an internal hold, after which the multi-stage, seven-storey-tall launch vehicle demonstrated flawless execution.

The rocket achieved nominal performance across all four stages to precisely deploy its satellite payloads on the very first attempt.

Recognising the gravity of the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the Skyroot team via a phone call to extend his congratulations on the grand success of the mission on its maiden attempt.

Built entirely out of carbon-composite materials, the advanced rocket possesses the capability to deliver payloads of up to 350 kilograms into Low Earth Orbit.

The vehicle features cutting-edge, internally developed propulsion systems, including high-performance solid motors and advanced 3D-printed engines.

This technical capability was put to the test as the debut flight served as a launchpad for multiple technology demonstrators from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve and DCubed, alongside the aerospace startup's own SCOPE experiment.

Notably, the rocket also transported a series of symbolic items, highlighted by a postcard featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handwritten "Vande Mataram" message, alongside written notes from current and former ISRO chairmen, Indian astronauts, company workers, investors and supporters from around the world.

The successful mission serves as a massive validation for India's sweeping space-sector liberalisation, which enabled private innovators to manufacture launch vehicles and satellites in tandem with ISRO.

Set up in 2018 by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot envisioned making space access more affordable and previously made history in 2022 when its Vikram-S vehicle became the nation's inaugural privately built rocket to reach space.

The telemetry gathered from the orbital triumph is slated to provide vital engineering insights to help the Hyderabad-based firm refine the Vikram launch vehicle family and establish a regular commercial launch cadence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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