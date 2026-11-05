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Home / World / 'The Bharat Connection': Indian High Commission in Kenya launches podcast series to document shared heritage

'The Bharat Connection': Indian High Commission in Kenya launches podcast series to document shared heritage

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ANI
Updated At : 10:37 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Nairobi [Kenya], November 5 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Nairobi has launched a special oral history podcast series titled 'The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History' to document the lives and journeys of prominent and inspiring figures from the Indian-origin community in Kenya.

In a post on X on Thursday, the High Commission of India in Kenya announced the launch of the initiative and shared a message from Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, explaining the rationale behind the project.

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Speaking about the initiative, Swaika said, "India and Kenya share a relationship shaped by generations of people who crossed the Indian Ocean, built new lives, and brought our societies closer together. Their journeys are an important part of our shared history."

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"To document these journeys, we will shortly be launching a series of episodes titled The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History," he added.

Highlighting the contributions of the Indian-origin community to Kenya, Swaika said, "Friends, the Indian-origin community has been an integral part of Kenya's national life. Its members have contributed across business and industry, healthcare and education, public service, sports, the arts, and philanthropy. The contributions of some of these people from different walks of life have been rightly recognised by the governments of India and Kenya."

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He further emphasised the importance of preserving the community's experiences and memories for future generations.

"Within Kenya's Indian-origin community lies a wealth of memories--of migration and settlement, enterprise and service, challenges and achievements. Many survive in family conversations, many in old photographs and letters. Recording them today will help ensure that future generations can understand and appreciate this heritage," he said.

The series will explore the journeys of earlier generations, including what brought them to Kenya, how they established themselves, the people who supported them, their continued connections with India and the lessons they wish to pass on.

The conversations will be hosted by Kenneth Ombongi, Professor of History at the University of Nairobi, who has had a longstanding association with India.

The first episode will feature industrialist and philanthropist Manu Chandaria, a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and Kenya's Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear and National Heroes awards.

"As the series grows, we hope to bring together a range of voices and experiences, creating an audiovisual record that audiences in Kenya, India, and beyond can access and learn from," Swaika said.

Addressing younger generations, the Indian High Commissioner encouraged them to explore their family histories and document their heritage.

"For younger viewers, I hope this project encourages conversations within your own families. Ask your parents and grandparents about their lives. Look through old photographs together. Record the names, places, and experiences behind them. Memories that seem familiar today may become invaluable tomorrow," he said.

Swaika also thanked the interviewees, their families and everyone contributing to the initiative.

"I invite you to watch The Bharat Connection, share these conversations, and join us in preserving this invaluable part of our shared heritage," he added.

As per Swaika, the episodes will be released periodically on the social media platforms of the High Commission of India in Nairobi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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