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Home / World / The Chandigarh I carry with me

The Chandigarh I carry with me

A globetrotting NRI is drawn to the City Beautiful time and again because of the memories of warm afternoons and friendships, which he carries across continents

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Gurpreet Singh Kang
Updated At : 11:17 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Whenever I think of Chandigarh, I find myself beneath a tree outside Jassi’s home, laughing with friends as morning quietly turns into evening.

I came for my final-year computer engineering internship at Panjab University. That year, and the one that followed, remain precious to me. After a few months in the hostel, I stayed at my Maamiji’s home in Sector 16 with my cousins, Jassi and Ruby. Through Jassi, I met Golu, Bunny, Prakash, Rohit, Simmi, Kamal and others who became lifelong friends.

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A barber worked under that tree. We sat with him, exchanged jokes and let whole afternoons slip away. We had no idea how often we would return to those ordinary days in memory.

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Nearby, Kanhaiya had leased a Verka booth. He had come from Uttar Pradesh with the dream of starting something of his own in Chandigarh. My friends and I went from house to house in the whole sector, recommending his booth to families and asking them to buy their milk from him.

“Aao bhaiya ji, aao,” he would call whenever we arrived at his booth, although we were much younger than him. His affection and gratitude made every visit special. I still remember the cool cartons in our hands and the taste of that chilled milk & lassi.

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A couple of years later, he brought his family, including his children, to Chandigarh. Today, I hear he is well settled in Chandigarh and runs a couple of larger Verka booths nearby. Knowing that his dream took root in the city fills me with a quiet happiness.

The barber, too, now has his own shop. We hope to visit him when we find the time. I wonder how many old stories will return when we meet.

Our evenings took us to the garden outside Little Flower School, or to the Rose Gardens, Shanti Kunj and Sector 17. Each place holds the company of those friends.

Since then, I have travelled across almost every continent and lived in Europe, the United States and Africa. Whenever I board a flight back to India, I begin thinking of seeing them.

We still try to spend a couple of days together. Our families and children now join us, and the familiar laughter carries our memories into another generation.

Years have passed.

Kanhaiya’s booth has grown, the barber has a shop, and we have children of our own.

Yet in my Chandigarh, there is always an afternoon beneath that tree, and a voice calling nearby: “Aao bhaiya ji, aao.”

Gurpreet Singh Kang (CEO, Pharmakina), Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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