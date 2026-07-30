'The Durian Flavour' explores India-ASEAN ties after decade of 'Act East Policy'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) organised a book discussion on 'The Durian Flavour: India-ASEAN After a Decade of the Act East Policy' by former Indian diplomat Gurjit Singh at Sapru House in New Delhi.

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The discussion, held on July 27, was chaired by Ambassador Dammu Ravi, former Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Professor Prabir De, Professor at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS); and Shristi Pukhrem, Director, Act East Centre, India Foundation, were the discussants.

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Welcome remarks were delivered by Ambassador N J Gangte, Acting Deputy Director General, ICWA.

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In a post on X, ICWA said, "The discussion centred around the India-ASEAN relationship, expectations and challenges. It encompassed India's role as a political, economic and security partner."

#ICWA organised a #book discussion on “The Durian Flavour: India-ASEAN After a Decade of the Act East Policy" 📙by Amb. Gurjit Singh @AmbGurjitSingh, Former Ambassador of India to Germany Indonesia, Ethiopia, ASEAN and the African Union on 27 July 2026 at 1530 hrs IST at… pic.twitter.com/PMNOzTd4Vm — ICWA (@ICWA_NewDelhi) July 27, 2026

"The issues and the importance about Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in regional economic negotiations were also discussed," ICWA said.

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The discussion also focused on "the socio-cultural aspects, B2B connect, supply chain resilience in ASEAN and prospects of connectivity between India and the Southeast and Far East Asian region as well as China's assertiveness in the region," according to ICWA.

Singh, who served as India's ambassador to Germany, Indonesia and Ethiopia, among other countries, announced the book's launch on the social media platform of Instagram Threads.

"#The Durian Flavour on #India #ASEAN & the #Act East Policy will be launched on 20 May. Please save the date and plan to join us!" Singh said.

The book traces the longstanding connections between India and Southeast Asia, including trade, culture and the exchange of ideas, while examining the evolution of India-ASEAN relations in the post-colonial era.

It explores how India and ASEAN can collaborate strategically in the Indo-Pacific, deepen economic cooperation, strengthen people-to-people ties and respond to changing geopolitical, economic and environmental challenges.

The book covers areas including trade, supply chains, economic growth, culture, mobility and regional cooperation, while examining opportunities for a stronger India-ASEAN partnership.

Singh has represented India at both ASEAN and the African Union and is an advocate of India's engagement with the Indo-Pacific. He is also the author of 'Masala Bumbu' and 'Travels Through Time' and serves as an Honorary Professor at IIT Indore. (ANI)

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