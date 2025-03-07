"The government has your back" says EAM S Jaishankar to Indian community in Dublin

Dublin [Ireland] March 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday interacted with the Indian community in Dublin during his visit to Ireland. The Minister said that in recent times India has gained a better reputation for defending its interests.

"We want today's Indians going abroad, whether they are tourists, whether they are students, whether they are professionals, whether they are people who live abroad, to have that confidence that the government thinks about you, the government has your back. If you are in a jam, we are there. This is not just a statement. It is a commitment that is backed by a system that is, as I said, based on applications of technology and the creation of a certain structure of action" the EAM said

He added, "There is also, of course, we live in a world where countries depend on each other. I think again we have in many ways in recent years, gained a better reputation, not only for defending our interests, but also for standing by others."

Speaking about 'India's reputation' EAM S Jaishankar said that all over the world people say good things about Indians.

"I always tell others that when we speak of the image of India. They don't look at a map to have an image of India. They remember a person. They remember somebody they know, some experience with them, a face, relationship, a feeling. And while I have experienced this across the world, I must tell you. I felt it very strongly, so I can fully understand what the ambassador was trying to convey. I've just come a little while ago from a meeting with President Higgins. Earlier in the day, I met a collection of people who were very interested in the Prime Minister and some of the ministers in the cabinet. Tomorrow, I will be meeting my counterpart, Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Simon Harris. But in all the meetings, for me, it was a great, I would say, sense of pride."

Speaking about India and Ireland's deep connection and Ireland's indigenous history, he said, "Ireland, in many ways, was an exception because it was itself occupied. So we've always had a special connection with Ireland. When we look at how the Irish themselves have built their nation, their freedom struggle, how they have revived their culture because the colonial period, you know, colonial power tries to erase the culture. There is so much that is worth knowing, worth learning, and worth thinking about. And so even though, you know, I had official meetings, I still did two things today, which I'm sure many of you have done, but if you have not, I would recommend it."

"One, I went to the general post office, which was the centre of the Easter Rising in 1916, where I would say in the 20th century, if there was one symbol anywhere in the world of people rising against the colonial power, the most potent one was the General Post Office in Dublin. As a country that fought for its freedom, for me, that was an important first stop. And then somewhere in my programs, I found time for one other thing which I had promised myself I would do, which is to visit a site or a place which for them in terms of their cultural revival was very important because here is a country whose actually language was under threat, not just culture. And I went to see the book of Kells, which is a UNESCO World Heritage," he added. (ANI)

