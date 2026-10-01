The flydubai flight horror that drew worldwide attention for what could have been “another 9/11”, as indicated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has brought to fore heroes of different nationalities.

While Indian pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for his timely unlocking of cockpit door despite being stabbed, there were others, without whose timely action, the aircraft could have still nosedived to doom.

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'Darted from row 16 to cockpit'

One such face is an Israely passenger Yaniv Hayoun. A plumber by profession, Hayound helped plug the gaps after the pilot’s action. Here’s what he actually did.

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It so happened that as the cockpit door was opened by the pilot, Yaniv Hayoun rushed from row 16 towards the cockpit as the plane swerved. As per Netanyahu’s interview with Fox News, Hayoun was knocked off his feet but managed to enter the cockpit. According to Netanyahu, Hayoun saw the attacking pilot "trying to jam the instruments". "He grabbed him from behind, pulled him back, got into the pilot's seat, pulled the stick back," he said.

Two others, an Israeli and another passenger or crew member, then pinned down the attacker, after which reserve crew members travelling with the passengers entered the cockpit and "managed to stabilise the plane".

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'You certainly unclogged a big one': Netanyahu

Netanyahu said he later met Hayoun and asked him how he managed to act under such circumstances. "And he said, 'Well, I—I just had to do it. I had to act. His family was there. 174 passengers, most of which were—whom were Israelis, were there. He had to save them,'" Netanyahu said. He said Hayoun acted with "coolness of judgment" and "heroism" and that the intervention, along with the actions of Machchhar and others, prevented "another 9/11".

"I asked him, 'So what do you do for a living?' And he said, 'I'm a plumber. I unplug—you know, unclog sewage clogs.' I said, 'Well, you certainly unclogged a big one this—this time,'" Netanyahu said.

He is a hero who saved many lives, Netanyahu has posted on X. "He can help you too, I highly recommend!"

Inspired by TV series 'Air Disasters'

Interacting with reporters at the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump too described as "amazing" the intervention by the Israeli plumber. Trump said that “an Israeli plumber with virtually no flying experience sprang into action” as the aircraft was plunging toward the ground

According to Trump, the passenger later said he had learned some basic concepts about flying from watching the television programme Air Disasters.

"He said he watches it a lot, and he learned from watching that show sort of how to fly," Trump said. — With inputs from agencies

יניב חיון הוא גיבור שהציל חיים רבים. הוא יכול לעזור גם לכם, אני ממליץ בחום! pic.twitter.com/AuLEmi5AdC — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 1, 2026

Also read: 'Lifelong learner, father' — Who is pilot Smit Machchhar, hailed by world leaders as 'hero' after flydubai ordeal