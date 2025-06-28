Shanghai [China], June 28 (ANI): In a celebration of India's booming traditional healthcare economy, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted a special event titled "The India Way Experience," spotlighting Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation, and India's holistic healing heritage and innovations, according to a post by India In Shanghai on social media platform X.

"A Global Resurgence. India's booming Traditional Healthcare Economy. A special event celebrating Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation & India's unparalleled holistic healing heritage and innovations," the post read.

Organised as part of the International Day of Yoga 2025 (#IDY2025), the event also aimed at building a Diaspora Connect and promoting the vision of One Earth, One Health through sustainable and inclusive wellness practices.

"The India Way Experience with a Diaspora Connect for One One Health," the post added, underscoring India's global leadership in holistic health and traditional medicine.

The broader Indian engagement in China this week also included high-level diplomatic and defence dialogues. On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting. During the meeting, Singh stressed the need for effective border management and a permanent resolution to the boundary issue by revitalising the existing mechanisms between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders held "in-depth discussions" on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Indo-China border. Rajnath Singh acknowledged the work being undertaken by the two nations to bring back a semblance of normalcy in the bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the necessity of solving complex issues through a structured roadmap of permanent engagement and de-escalation. He emphasised the need to create good neighbourly conditions to achieve the best mutual benefits and to cooperate for stability in Asia and the world. He called for bridging the trust deficit created after the 2020 Border standoff by taking action on the ground.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "The two Ministers agreed to continue consultations at various levels to achieve progress on issues related to disengagement, de-escalation, border management and eventual delimitation through existing mechanisms."

India and China had reached an agreement in October on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels.

During the meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Rajnath Singh appreciated the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar yatra after a gap of five years. He highlighted the important milestone of reaching 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He also briefed his Chinese counterpart on the terrorist attack carried out against innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 and India's Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling the terrorist networks in Pakistan, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

In a post on X, Singh stated, "Held talks with Admiral Dong Jun, the Defence Minister of China, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on issues about bilateral relations. Expressed my happiness at the restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship."

Rajnath Singh gifted a Madhubani painting from Bihar to his Chinese counterpart, General Dong Jun, during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting in China's Qingdao.

This painting has its origins in the Mithila region of Bihar. It is also known as Mithila or Madhubani art. It is characterised by line drawings filled in with bright colours and contrasts or patterns. These paintings are popular because of their tribal motifs and use of bright, earthy colours. (ANI)

