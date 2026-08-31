'The ship began tilting': Survivors of Cypriot ferry disaster describe terror, panic aboard sinking ship

Survivors of a ferry disaster off the coast of northern Cyprus that killed eight people described on Monday the moments of terror as they scrambled to escape the sinking vessel.

Advertisement

The passengers spoke as rescue teams searched for 18 people missing since the ship carrying 267 passengers and crew capsized after leaving Kyrenia, a port in breakaway northern Cyprus, for Tasucu in Turkiye on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Serkan Kunduraci, who escaped the sinking ferry by hauling himself through a broken window, said he saw children and others drowning in the sea some 7.5 km off the Cypriot coast.

Advertisement

"I saw some who didn't know how to swim die in the sea," he told the DHA news agency. "There were those who, in a panic, didn't grab life jackets. Some jumped (into the sea) immediately out of fear. There was an old man, we couldn't get him. We tried to pull him up, but we couldn't. He drowned too.

"We saw and witnessed a family's children, boys and girls, very young children, drowning."

Advertisement

Survivors told how the ferry began listing and taking on water after they heard a number of loud noises from below decks.

"The crew came, took a look and told us there wasn't a major problem, just a loose gasket causing a leak," Kunduraci said.

When the order to evacuate came, he added, people were already panicking. He said the ship began tilting as the captain apparently made an effort to return to Kyrenia, known as Girne in Turkish.

"There was so much screaming and so many people were trapped behind - they had been left in the rear," Kunduraci said. "They couldn't get out. There were bodies and people piled on top of them. Those trapped underneath were the unlucky ones, they stayed down there."

Deniz Ozpolat also recalled the sense of panic onboard the ferry, which was owned by Filo Denizcilik.

"We headed toward the exit. A crush of people had already formed. We couldn't find the life jackets. They shut the doors on us and we couldn't get out," he told DHA.

"They opened them later. We jumped into the water. The ship began to sink after listing to the side. We broke the windows and rescued people. There was a family out in the open water, there were children."

Rescuer Muhammed Ozcelik, who runs a water sports company, said his boat was one of the first on the scene and began hauling people from the sea.

"We tried to do more than we could. People were saying, Take me too, take me too,' but the capacity was full. We even took far more than (our capacity) — People were fighting for their lives."

Images in the Turkish media showed passengers in orange life vests standing on the upturned ferry as they waited for rescue. Many were later shown disembarking small pleasure boats at a port.

Unal Ustel, the prime minister of northern Cyprus, said late Sunday that an investigation was launched and the ferry's eight crew were taken into custody.

"Every aspect of this incident will be investigated," he said. "Even the slightest negligence will be uncovered. Whoever is found to be at fault or responsible will not be spared."

The Turkish coast guard and military were assisting rescue teams from north Cyprus, Ustel added, describing the incident as the worst maritime disaster in Cypriot history.

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974, and Turkish Cypriots declared independence in 1983. Only Turkiye recognises the north, where it maintains more than 35,000 troops.