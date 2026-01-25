"The upcoming elections in Bangladesh will undermine the overall stability of the nation": Former Awami League MP Bahauddin Nasim

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Reacting strongly to the upcoming Bangladesh elections scheduled for February 12, former Awami League MP Bahauddin Nasim on Friday dismissed the process as illegitimate, stating, "We do not consider it a real election."

Expressing deep concern while speaking to ANI from an undisclosed location, over the nationwide ban on the Awami League, Nasim said, "In Bangladesh, the Awami League is the largest political organisation, enjoying immense popular support, the most support among all political parties in Bangladesh. The current illegal occupying government has declared the Awami League's political activities banned. Banning the political activities of the Awami League, the largest political organization in Bangladesh, means keeping half of the Bangladeshi population away from the election. This is an unconstitutional and illegal act by the illegitimate government."

He further asserted that the exclusion of the Awami League renders the election meaningless. "An election without the Awami League is not an election at all; it cannot be considered an election. The people of Bangladesh do not consider it an election. This so-called election is merely a means to implement a transfer of power, to hand over power to someone else, excluding the oldest and most established political organisation in the country, the Bangladesh Awami League," Nasim said.

Highlighting the party's historical and emotional significance, he added, "No one in Bangladesh believes this can be a real election; no voter, no party worker believes this. Because the Awami League is the party that led the liberation struggle of Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh do not believe that there is any other party in Bangladesh more patriotic than this party. The Bangladesh Awami League is a party that originated from the hearts of the people. It is a party deeply connected to the soil and people of Bangladesh. Excluding this party, an election in Bangladesh is impossible; a fragmented election might be proposed, but there is no situation in Bangladesh to accept it."

Nasim also referred to the international community's stance on democratic norms, stating, "We have also seen that the international community, according to democratic principles, believes that an election in Bangladesh should be held with the participation of the Bangladesh Awami League. Through this, Bangladesh will achieve stability and political harmony, and the country will move towards progress and prosperity."

Warning of serious consequences, he said, "If, instead, a so-called election is held under the guise of a farce, if the nation is misled and divided by creating discord and conflict, it will undermine the overall stability of the country. The so-called election being attempted on February 12th will fragment the country and destroy the national unity of the people."

Concluding his remarks, Nasim said that from the Awami League's perspective, "we consider this an act of betrayal against the country and a suicidal act for the nation," reiterating that Bangladesh is heading toward mock elections rather than a genuine democratic process. (ANI)

