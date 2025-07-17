"There is a huge potential in India": Spanish Indian Council Foundation President after meeting CM Mohan Yadav

Madrid [Spain], July 17 (ANI): Noting the huge potential in India, Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco, President of the Spanish Indian Council Foundation, highlighted that they have been increasing their investment in the country for several years, primarily in sectors such as infrastructure and renewable energy.

Speaking to ANI, Franco said, "There is a huge potential in India for Spain. We have been increasing our investment in the country for several years, primarily in infrastructure, renewable energy, the water industry, and talent. There are numerous engineering companies that seek talent, and many fantastic Indian engineers work there. So there is a lot of potential."

He expressed delight at the presentation, which showcased the logistics, infrastructure, airports, and technology parks.

Speaking about the relation between India and Spain, Franco said, "Trade numbers are increasing, there is a good relation. We have a fantastic ambassador of India in Spain who has united us".

On the expectations over the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, he said, "It will conclude well this year".

His remarks came on the sidelines of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum'. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a visit to Spain.

On Wednesday, CM Yadav visited the headquarters of Spain's top football league, La Liga, in Madrid and reiterated the state government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure, especially for the youth interested in football. During his visit, Yadav met senior La Liga officials and discussed potential avenues of cooperation in the areas of sports development and youth training.

Yadav is currently on the second leg of his two-nation tour. He reached the Spanish capital after completing a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

According to a post on X by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yadav met senior La Liga officials and discussed possible cooperation in sports and youth development. The discussions covered a range of topics, including infrastructure support, grassroots development, and football training.

"Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Madrid, Spain, visited the La Liga office and held discussions with senior officials to explore collaboration in sports and youth development. The discussions focused on football training, grassroots development, and infrastructure support in Madhya Pradesh. This visit reflects the state's vision to empower youth through global sports partnerships," the MP CMO stated on X.

Mohan Yadav will remain in Spain until July 19. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, and explore business and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He will also take part in a leadership dialogue, interact with business forums in Madrid and Barcelona, meet members of the Indian community, and go on an industry tour. (ANI)

