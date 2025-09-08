"There is a lot of propaganda coming out from Gaza," Israeli Director General of Foreign Affairs says

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 8 (ANI): Eden Bar-Tal, Director General of Foreign Affairs in Israel claimed that there was a lot of Hamas propaganda being spread from Gaza, because all media persons operating there take orders from the Hamas.

Tal, while speaking to ANI, said that the death and injured tolls coming out from Gaza is also exaggerated.

"There is a lot of propaganda coming out from Gaza. Why? Because any reporter active in Gaza must taking orders from Hamas, otherwise he's not there or he's not alive. More than that, a lot of money is invested by very bad countries, power with a lot of money and very little mercy or human approach that's still sponsoring news agencies a lot in order to distribute certain propaganda. Basically, what you called journalists in Gaza are people that are in the pay list of Hamas, part of the organization, some of them commanders of the organizations," he said.

Tel further claimed that all journalists operating there were disguised militants who spread propaganda.

"They learn one thing. If you put a vest with a press, you might be protected even if you are part of a terror cell or part of the brigade. So each one of them was active, operative militant. Each one of them. There is no innocent newspaper, but this is part of the propaganda. More than that, you see a lot of video clips from Gaza. You see the markets are full, shops are full, and it's distributed by whom?... It's very important to know there is propaganda. The propaganda affecting a lot of people, because people tend to believe what they see on television, on newspaper, et cetera," he said.

He further said that the Hamas has deployed more people for PR than there are troops in the Israel Defense Forces.

"Just surf the net and you'll see much more true facts coming from Gaza rather than that. But they know how to play the game. The top guy that managed all of that propaganda was also part of the top commanders of Hamas and he was killed a few days ago. El-Ubeida, his brand name, not his real name, and he employed thousands of people on PR from Gaza. It's more than the IDF. He knew that the war practically, it's on the mind," he said. (ANI)

