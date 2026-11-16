"There is a phrase 'Rang Birangi Duniya'...": Prince William invokes Hindi quote at Earthshot Prize 2026, calls for global action on climate solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Britain's Prince William invoked the Hindi phrase "Rang Birangi Duniya" (a world full of colour) while addressing the 2026 Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly in Mumbai, urging the world to move beyond false choices between economic prosperity and environmental protection and work together to scale practical solutions to global challenges.

Speaking at the event in Maharashtra on Monday, the Prince of Wales highlighted India's role in demonstrating that economic growth and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.

He also called on business leaders, investors, philanthropists and other stakeholders to support environmental innovators through ideas, influence and investment.

"There is a phrase in Hindi: 'Rang Birangi Duniya'. A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as a series of false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere," Prince William said.

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Concluding his address, Prince William urged attendees to identify promising solutions, support their creators and help take their innovations to a global audience.

"Over the past six years, Earthshot has shown me that the people with the answers are already out there. Our task is to find them, back them and help them scale. I ask everyone here to support these finalists. Give them your ideas, your influence and your investment. Help them take their solutions to the world. Because the future will not be transformed by those who simply describe what is wrong. It will be transformed by those who dare to show us what is possible," he said.

He also addressed the six-year journey of the Earthshot Prize, which he founded in 2020 with a 10-year mission to accelerate environmental recovery.

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"Namaste and good afternoon. Six years ago, we set ourselves a 10-year mission to put our planet on a path to recovery. Since then, the Earthshot Prize has seen what happens when bold ideas are backed and given the chance to grow. They create jobs, improve lives and change what we believe is possible. And nowhere is that possibility more evident than here in India. Too often, the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices," he said.

Highlighting India's environmental progress, Prince William pointed to the country's achievement of reaching its target of 50% installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of schedule. He also noted that India's solar capacity had grown more than 50-fold in little over a decade.

"India shows us a different picture. A picture full of colour, complexity and possibility. It is the country that reached its target for 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity to come from non-fossil fuels five years early. With its solar capacity has grown more than 50-fold in little over a decade. But this transformation is about more than energy. It is about people finding better ways to live," said Prince William.

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The Prince also acknowledged India's contribution to the Earthshot Prize, noting that the country has produced more winners and finalists than any other.

"India is the country with more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other. In 2021, Earthshot recognised Takachar as our first-ever winner in Clean Our Air," he added.

During his address, Prince William recognised the work of Indian finalists Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, highlighting their efforts to develop practical solutions to environmental challenges.

"Mahila Housing Trust are empowering low-income women to cope with extreme heat through practical solutions such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance. And Mahindra, Last Mile Mobility, is making electric rickshaws an affordable choice whilst cleaning the air for people living in big cities across the country. These are not distant environmental ambitions. They are solutions that improve lives. But this is not India's responsibility alone. Our finalists span continents and industries," he said.

Emphasising the need for international collaboration, he pointed to innovations across sectors, including cleaner transport, agricultural insurance, renewable energy and efforts to tackle dangerous chemicals.

"From cleaner transport to agricultural insurance, from renewable energy to tackling dangerous chemicals, they show us that no country, company or community has all the answers. We must learn from one another. Because when a solution works, others must follow," he added.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises innovations addressing five major environmental challenges: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

Each year, the initiative selects five winners from 15 finalists, with each winner receiving GBP 1 million to support the development and expansion of their solutions.

The 2026 edition marks the first time the Earthshot Prize is being held in India. The Mumbai event brings together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists, alongside Indian finalists and partners working to expand the reach of sustainable innovations.

According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate are scheduled to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17-18. The royal couple will also participate in engagements centred on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

The visit marks their second official trip to India. (ANI)

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