"There is no future for any separatism": Former Australian PM Tony Abbott on Khalistan extremism

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday that there is "no future for any separatism" and stressed that the people who might be unhappy with the status quo should work within the system instead of engaging in divisive and politically violent activities against India.

On Khalistani extremism and anti-India activities in Australia, Abbott said, "Well, plainly there is no future for any separatism. I think that people who might be unhappy with the status quo should work within the system to make it better rather than engaging in divisive and at times potentially violent activities against the modern democratic pluralist India."

In an interview with ANI, Tony Abbott said he wants the ties between India and Australia. He called it important for all democracies of the Indo-Pacific to stand together in favour of rule of law, and peaceful co-existence and against cohesion and bullying.

Advertisement

"I really want those ties between India and Australia to develop further. I think that its inevitable that as time goes by there will be increasing tension between China and all of its neighbours as long as China remains a Communist dictatorship. I think its inevitable that will sadly be the case and I think its is going to be very important in that event for all the democracies of the Indo Pacific to stand together not against one but in favour of the rule of law, in favour of peaceful co-existence and against cohesion and bullying," he said.

Calling India the "heart of the Quad", he spoke about the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in the creation of the partnership which has four members - India, US, Japan and Australia. He stressed that Quad is significant and not against anyone.

Advertisement

"India is the heart of the Quad. India is in a sense the point of the Quad because but for Shinzo Abe of Japan and Narendra Modi of India the Quad wouldn't really exist. If it develops as it should the Quad will be the most significant geopolitical development since the formation of NATO. I stress that the Quad is not against anyone but what it's for is really significant. The Quad is for a democracy, the rule of law and the rights of all countries to exist in peace without bullying from large and aggressive neighbours and particularly given the way China under the current leadership has bullied all of its neighbours," Tony Abbott said.

"I think the Quad is incredibly important. Now the Quad has no formal structures, the Quad has no written documents. It's a bit like the Five Eyes and the Five Eyes security partnership has probably been the most important security partnership the world has ever known and if the leaders of the Quad countries respect the Quad, contribute to it, work on it the same way the Five Eyes partnership has been respected and worked upon these last seven decades, well I think the Quad could be an extraordinary force for peace and development in the decades to come," he added.

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

He also mentioned about the Raisina Dialogue, which is currently underway in New Delhi. He stated that he listened to the remarks of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and other leaders during the Raisina Dialogue.

On Raisina Dialogue, Tony Abbott said, "Well, I am here to listen and obviously we have listened to this morning to an Indian government minister talking about climate. We have listened to a very interesting discussion including Foreign Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the state of the contemporary world and we just heard from the new director of intelligence in the Trump administration and I guess the great thing about the dialogue is, it is a wonderful showcase for Indian soft power and it attracts a lot of significant leaders and thinkers from all over the world. So, I am here to listen, I am here to learn and to the extent that I have something to contribute to, I will do my best."

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters.

Calling Russia an "aggressor" in Ukraine, Tony Abbott said that he wants the war to end on a just basis and if Ukrainians are expected to trade territory, its got to be for real security.

Asked about India's role amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he responded, "I know that India has traditionally had good relations with Russia and I can understand why India doesn't want to disrupt that good relationship. But, plainly, Russia is the aggressor in Ukraine. It's a vicious imperialist war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. I can understand why everyone wants to see the war come to an end as soon as possible."

"I want to see the war come to an end as soon as possible but it's got to come to an end on a just basis and if the Ukrainians are expected to trade territory it's got to be for real security and the only real security is security guaranteed by the presence of serious troops from serious countries that will ensure that any ceasefire does not just become a brief pause for Putin to rearm and attack again," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)