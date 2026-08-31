Nuwakot [Nepal], August 31 (ANI): Scores of volunteers from Nepal's Likhu Rural Municipality have mobilised for extensive rescue, relief and cleanup operations in flood-hit Devighat, with teams carrying heavy machinery and tipper trucks to clear debris and help recover bodies following the recent flash floods.

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Speaking to ANI, Sitaram Pulaimer, a resident of Likhu Rural Municipality Ward 1, said volunteers from wards 1 to 6 were heading to Devighat to assist flood victims. "All the people from Likhu Rural Municipality wards 1 to 6 are going to Devighat. We are going to help flood victims with rescue work and cleanup. The Mayor, ward chairs, we are all going there to help." He said, "There is nothing left there. It's all debris. Flood victims are being rescued. We are going there to clean up."

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Pulaimer said the volunteers were carrying out the operation themselves, with "two machines, 10 tipper trucks, and about 100-200 of us" involved in clearing the debris. "If any dead bodies are found, we will help dispose of them properly," he said.

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Navraj Thapa, from Likhu Ward 6, said, "The flood is so massive. It's the first time in our lives we have seen something like this. It's very painful. We reached there two or three days back. The situation is very grim. It pains me to even speak about it. I am 50 years old and never imagined anything like this."

Recalling what he saw after reaching the affected areas, Thapa said, "Destruction, what else." He said many people remained unreachable and that he believed the actual number of casualties could be much higher than official figures. "Much higher. The reports give very low numbers. The destruction is immense. Right before our eyes, such a massive flood and storm came. We used to see such things in English movies; now we are seeing it live."

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Thapa said areas including Devighat, Trishuli, Betrawati, Jhole and Timure had suffered massive destruction. "Today, if you see, it's destruction, a wasteland. No humans, no settlements, no food, no place to stay. The situation is terrible," he said.

He said volunteers believed people and livestock could still be buried under the debris, adding, "There is a strong stench everywhere. It's hard to even walk around." Around 250-300 people from the municipality were heading to the affected areas with vehicles to clear debris and reopen access routes. "We will clear paths for people to walk. We'll do as much cleanup as possible," Thapa said.

The volunteers are also taking food, water and temporary shelter assistance to affected people. "We'll help those stuck and clear debris. We will do our best to normalise the situation there," Thapa said.

Mahesh Kumar Dongol, from Likhu Ward 6, said volunteers with 10-12 tipper trucks and two JCB machines were heading to clear the road from Dunge to Betrawati and facilitate the recovery of bodies. "Many houses in Trishuli Bazar, Dunge Bazar, Betrawati, Timure, and Devighat were swept away. Riverside houses are gone. People are gone. We helped survivors. Now we are going to clear the path for body recovery," he said.

Dongol said he had been involved in the response since the floods struck on the 26th. "Since the 26th, I've been going every day. I rest briefly at night and go back. I am serving there continuously," he said.

Thapa said around 150-200 people had been working with vehicles for two days and would continue until the cleanup was completed. He also said 20 people from their area were missing, with one body recovered so far. "We are searching for the other 19 missing persons from here," he said.

This comes as the total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 PM on Sunday, Nepal Police announced.

According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 194, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas.

Unidentified bodies are being stored at 21 hospitals nationwide while authorities work on identification procedures. Out of the total missing persons, NDRRMA stated that 933 are workers from regional hydropower projects, 592 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups.

Dozens of missing reports also include personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office, and Immigration Office. Authorities report 239 injured individuals are currently receiving care or have been discharged, supported by six surgical medical teams deployed to the disaster zone.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces. Air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people, including 236 foreigners, and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel over recent days. (ANI)

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