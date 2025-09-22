"There will be no Palestine state": Netanyahu to UK, Canada, Australia

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposed the UK, Canada, and Australia's move to recognise Palestine and said that there will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River.

In a strongly worded statement published in PMO, condemning the move, PM Netanyahu vowed to give a response to countries after his US visit.

"There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu alleged that by recognising Palestine, they are "rewarding terror with an enormous prize," expressing his determination not to let this happen.

"I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It's not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River. For years I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad," he said.

"We have done this with determination, and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path," he added.

Australia, Canada and the UK, in a coordinated effort, recognised the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution.

However, the triad said that Hamas must cease its existence immediately. "Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," Australian Prime Minister's Office stated in a statement.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the action by the countries, stating that it would jeopardise the security in the region and is contrary to what it sought to achieve.

"Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary - further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

