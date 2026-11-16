Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Britain's Prince William has praised two Indian innovations shortlisted for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, highlighting their efforts to tackle climate challenges through affordable housing solutions and cleaner urban transport.

Speaking at the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly in Mumbai on Monday, the Prince of Wales highlighted the work of Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, describing their initiatives as practical solutions that improve people's lives while addressing environmental challenges.

"There are two incredible Indian solutions among our 2026 Earthshot finalists. Mahila Housing Trust is empowering low-income women to cope with extreme heat through practical solutions such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is making electric rickshaws an affordable choice while cleaning the air for people living in big cities across the country. These are not distant environmental ambitions; they are solutions that improve lives," Prince William said.

Mahila Housing Trust works to help low-income women deal with extreme heat through measures such as cooler roofs and accessible insurance schemes. Meanwhile, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is promoting affordable electric rickshaws to help reduce air pollution in major Indian cities while improving urban mobility.

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Addressing environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists at the Impact Assembly, Prince William also acknowledged India's growing contribution to climate action and its achievements in the Earthshot Prize.

"Namaste and good afternoon. Six years ago, we set ourselves a 10-year mission to put our planet on a path to recovery. Since then, the Earthshot Prize has seen what happens when bold ideas are backed and given the chance to grow. They create jobs, improve lives and change what we believe is possible. And nowhere is that possibility more evident than here in India. Too often, the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices," he said.

Highlighting India's progress in renewable energy, Prince William noted that the country had achieved its target of generating 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of schedule. He also pointed to the country's solar capacity growing more than 50-fold in just over a decade.

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"India shows us a different picture. A picture full of colour, complexity and possibility. It is the country that reached its target for 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity to come from non-fossil fuels five years early. With its solar capacity has grown more than 50-fold in little over a decade. But this transformation is about more than energy. It is about people finding better ways to live," he said.

The Prince also noted that India has produced more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country. He recalled that Takachar became the first-ever winner in the Clean Our Air category in 2021.

Emphasising the importance of international collaboration, Prince William said the 2026 finalists represented different continents and industries, with solutions ranging from cleaner transport and agricultural insurance to renewable energy and tackling dangerous chemicals.

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"They show us that no country, company or community has all the answers. We must learn from one another. Because when a solution works, others must follow," he added.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is a global environmental award that recognises innovators and organisations working towards solutions for major environmental challenges. Its five categories are Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

Concluding his address, Prince William called on leaders, investors and other stakeholders to support the finalists and help scale their innovations globally.

"Our task is to find them, back them and help them scale. So I ask everyone here to support these finalists. Give them your ideas, your influence and your investment," he said.

According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony scheduled for November 17-18. The royal couple will also participate in engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

The visit marks the couple's second official trip to India. (ANI)

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