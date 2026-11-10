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Home / World / "They do not want Sheikh Hasina to go back": Former diplomat Veena Sikri questions Bangladesh’s focus on extradition

"They do not want Sheikh Hasina to go back": Former diplomat Veena Sikri questions Bangladesh’s focus on extradition

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, November 10 (ANI): Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri has questioned the Bangladesh government's continued emphasis on extradition proceedings involving ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alleging that Dhaka's approach suggests it does not want her to return to the country voluntarily, despite her willingness to face legal proceedings.

Speaking on reports that Hasina has sought the return of her passport and National Identity Card (NID) to facilitate her return to Bangladesh, Sikri said issuing her a travel document would allow her to travel back and face the country's judicial process.

"Sheikh Hasina has clearly announced that she wants to go back and is prepared to face the courts in Bangladesh. It is a logical move for her to apply for a travel document because they have cancelled her passport," Sikri told ANI.

Questioning the response from the Bangladesh government, she said the continued emphasis on extradition was surprising, particularly when Hasina had expressed her willingness to return.

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"The reaction of the Bangladesh government has been very surprising because the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir, is still harping on extradition. Now, it is very clear from his focus on so-called extradition that they do not want Sheikh Hasina to go back," she said.

"Just give her a travel document; she will be back, and then the legal process can take its course. The extradition process takes two to three years," Sikri added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has confirmed receiving an email from a law firm, Matrix Chambers, requesting the return of Hasina's passport and NID.

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However, Bangladeshi authorities said they were verifying the authenticity of the communication, as the email did not contain supporting documents or proof that the request had been authorised by Hasina.

An official at the Bangladesh High Commission clarified that the communication was not an application for a fresh passport or NID but a request for the return of the existing documents. The email has been forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further examination.

Hasina had earlier announced her intention to return to Bangladesh in December.

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Meanwhile, Bangladesh has witnessed incidents of violence, including vehicles being set on fire and isolated cocktail bomb explosions. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed alleged that the former regime was behind attempts to create instability, adding that police were taking lawful action to counter such incidents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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