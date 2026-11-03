Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington will end approximately USD 4 billion in annual assistance to Israel by the end of this year, saying that the country no longer requires American financial support, while Israel's Democratic Party Chairman Yair Golan, belonging to the Anti-Netanyahu bloc, criticised the proposed move, calling it a severe blow to the country's security.

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (local time), he said, "We were giving them $4 billion -- we are --, but it gets cut off at the end of the year."

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Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Trump said Israel had become economically prosperous and could purchase its own weapons without relying on American assistance.

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"They don't need it," Trump said, adding, "Israel is a very thriving country."

Reacting to Trump's announcement, Golan criticised Netanyahu over the development, saying that the decision came at a time when Israel's defence requirements remained high following the prolonged war.

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In a post on X, Golan said, "Precisely at a time when Israel's defense expenditures have reached enormous proportions, when Israel needs to replenish its offensive weapons stockpiles, and when its air defense capabilities have eroded after such a prolonged war--Netanyahu chalks up yet another colossal failure on his record."

https://t.co/5cbLtphyLM — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) November 3, 2026

He further termed the halt in American assistance "a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country", arguing that the financial burden of meeting security requirements would fall on Israeli citizens.

"The halt in American aid is a severe blow to Israel's security and to the quality of life in the country, because funding security needs at such a critical juncture will fall solely on the Israeli public," Golan said.

Criticising Netanyahu's handling of the issue, Golan added, "A responsible prime minister would fight to increase American aid, not dismantle it. Netanyahu is deepening the security and economic crisis and endangering Israel's future."

The development comes against the backdrop of the existing US-Israel security assistance agreement, which provides approximately USD 3.8 billion annually through 2028, according to Fox News. The agreement forms a key part of the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries.

Netanyahu had previously expressed his intention to reduce Israel's dependence on American military assistance over the coming decade, according to his interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes.

The proposed move also comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Axios, had urged US President Donald Trump to launch fresh military strikes against Iran immediately after Tuesday's US midterm elections, amid concerns in Israel over Washington's continued pursuit of a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

The development also comes as leaders of Israel's "Change and Repair" opposition parties have formally allied behind Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as their candidate for Prime Minister, agreeing to recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the country's 38th government and manoeuvre an immediate transition of power. (ANI)

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