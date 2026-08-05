"They may kill me, put me in jail': Sheikh Hasina announces December homecoming

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Signalling a dramatic turn in regional politics, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday announced her decision to return to her homeland in December, asserting that she is prepared to face any consequences, including arrest, imprisonment, or threats to her life.

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Addressing her first virtual press briefing from New Delhi since her departure from Bangladesh, the former prime minister emphasised that she could not remain abroad while her supporters and countrymen continued to face hardship.

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"Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering... I want to go back in December," she said.

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Acknowledging the severe risks associated with her planned return, Hasina stressed that safety concerns would not deter her from fulfilling her commitment to the nation.

"They may kill me, put me in jail... I know I may get detained, I may be sent to prison, they may try to force politically motivated fabricated cases, but fear cannot decide my duty to the people. My life went beyond calculations of personal safety long ago," Hasina said.

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Reflecting on her long political career, the former prime minister highlighted a history marked by incarceration, exile, and severe personal tragedy, noting that her current resolve is rooted in those past trials.

"In 1971, I was in imprisonment with my mother. My son Joy was born in captivity. In 1975, I lost my family. I spent six years in exile," she said.

Reiterating that her decision to return is motivated solely by a commitment to support her citizens during the ongoing crisis, Hasina stated, "I want to return to Bangladesh for one purpose: to stand beside the people and help improve their lives."

During the address, the former prime minister demanded an immediate end to official restrictions placed on her political organisation, the Awami League, urging authorities to lift the ban on the party, secure the release of its detained leadership, and withdraw all pending legal cases against its members.

Ahead of the address, the Indian government sought to distance itself from the press event, clarifying that New Delhi does not endorse any statements made during the session.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum."

The ministry recently informed a Parliamentary committee that, while granting asylum to Hasina, India has strictly maintained its policy ensuring that no political activity targeting another sovereign nation is conducted from Indian territory.

However, Dhaka remains unconvinced after raising the matter with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Monday. Diplomatic sources indicated that allowing Hasina to deliver a political speech could further strain fragile bilateral ties.

The development unfolds against the backdrop of persistent political uncertainty in Bangladesh following the collapse of Hasina's administration during widespread protests in 2024, after which the long-serving leader relocated to India.

Following her ouster, an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge before Bangladesh held parliamentary elections in February 2026. The general elections were won by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, while the Awami League was barred from contesting. Authorities in Dhaka have consistently rejected Hasina's allegations of political persecution.

Separately, the Indian government confirmed for the first time that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited to attend the upcoming BRICS summit hosted by India in September.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously extended an invitation to Rahman for a bilateral visit, New Delhi specified that the current invitation is for the BRICS outreach session in Rahman's official capacity as the chair of BIMSTEC. (ANI)

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