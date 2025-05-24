They were all in agreement with us that terrorism is a problem: RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta on all-party delegation meeting in Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 24 (ANI): Highlighting Russia's perspective on terrorism and Pakistan's role in it, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Prem Chand Gupta said that the delegation participated in four meetings since morning, and Russia expressed its "agreement" and considered terrorism a "problem."

Prem Chand Gupta is a member of the DMK MP Kanimozhi-led delegation to Russia and other nations. He further noted that India is not the only country which is suffering from terrorism, whereas the whole world is its victim.

"We had 4 meetings this morning...they were all in agreement with us that terrorism is a problem which has to be stopped. People behind this must be identified and proper action must be taken...India is not the only country that has suffered because of terrorism, but the whole world is suffering", Prem Chand Gupta told ANI.

The RJD MP further mentioned that the whole world knows where terrorism is taking place, and there will be a direct and indirect connection with Pakistan. Prem Chand Gupta said that terrorism is a problem in the world, and they should get together and take the issue seriously.

"Whole world knows, anywhere in the world, such (terror) activity takes place, you will find, directly or indirectly some connection to Pakistan...this is the problem of the world not only India it is high time all the world gets together and take this issue very seriously. Pakistan, going back to their history, will never be interested in peace, he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal said that Pakistan tried to attack India's military bases and but failed whereas it suffered huge losses by India's retaliation. He further asserted that India's has no intention to hurt anyone and want "peace". However, if any country attacks India, a "befitting" reply will be given to them, and this message has been conveyed to Pakistan as well.

"Pakistan tried to attack us, they targeted our military bases, but they failed. When we retaliated, they suffered great loss. Then they sought an understanding, and Indian govt agreed...we have no intention of hurting anyone...we want peace, but if someone attacks us, we will give a befitting reply. We gave Pakistan this message, and we are going across the country to speak on this", Prem Chand Gupta said.

Earlier, the all-party delegation to Russia, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, held a press conference in Moscow where they shared how terrorism being spread by Pakistan is harming the world at large, and that India wants to act as an ambassador of the anti-terrorist drive of the world.

Speaking about the misinformation campaign being spread by Pakistan, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "There is a lot of misinformation which has been spread... about the attacks which happened... We want to clarify what the truth was and what actually happened. India wants to specifically give the message that India refuses to be blackmailed by the threat of nuclear weapons. We will fight for our integrity. We will stand as one against terror attacks. So this is the message we wanted to reach to the world, and of course we've worked with Russia for many years, and we would seek the understanding of Russia and we would hope that they will be in a position to be able to support us very strongly because I think they know beyond doubt that India stands for peace."

During the event, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal slammed Pakistan and said that Pakistan is not only nourishing terrorism but is also nurturing, supporting and promoting terrorism throughout the world.

He added, "Whole world is suffering because of the terrorism being nurtured by Pakistan. India has also suffered very heavily... But India wants to be the ambassador of anti-terrorist drive of the world, because we know what terrorism is. We have suffered from all quarters, and we don't want that the other countries of the world should suffer. In India there is a saying, 'Vasudhev Kutumbakam', which means the entire world is one family. We believe in that. We believe in peace."

The delegation led by Kanimozhi includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Apart from Russia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism. (ANI)

