DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends inauguration of UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends inauguration of UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:45 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 21 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in the presence of Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended the inauguration of the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases.

Advertisement

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured the hospital's facilities, which integrate medical innovation, sustainable design, and social impact, including solar energy, rainwater use, and eco-friendly materials, and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to global health, humanitarian action, and international cooperation.

Advertisement

The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases is the first of ten specialist hospitals planned globally in the UAE Global Hospitals Programme, part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts