Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Qatari Minister of Transport



Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Transport, today in Abu Dhabi.
ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM May 31, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Transport, today in Abu Dhabi.

The discussions centred on enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange in the fields of transportation and infrastructure. The two sides also explored collaboration across several key sectors and areas of mutual interest, with the aim of advancing shared goals and delivering mutual benefits to both countries and their people.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport; Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail; and numerous other officials from both countries. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

