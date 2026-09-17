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Home / World / Thimphu: EAM Jaishankar receives warm welcome from Bhutan Finance Minister Lekey Dorji

Thimphu: EAM Jaishankar receives warm welcome from Bhutan Finance Minister Lekey Dorji

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Thimphu [Bhutan], September 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday thanked Bhutan Finance Minister Lyonpo Lekey Dorji for the warm welcome extended to him in Thimphu.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Thank Finance Minister Bhutan Lyonpo Lekey Dorji for the warm welcome in Thimphu."

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The reception by the Bhutanese Finance Minister comes as Jaishankar is on an official visit to Bhutan from September 16-17 at the invitation of Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dhungyel.

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Earlier on Wednesday, highlighting the cultural and community-level depth of India-Bhutan relations, Jaishankar handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows to bolster Bhutan’s dairy sector, toured the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace, and offered prayers at the sacred Kurjey Lhakhang during his visit to Bumthang, as part of his ongoing visit to the country.

Noting the practical impact of the initiative on local agriculture, Jaishankar noted in a post on X that the high-yield cattle will significantly boost regional dairy output.

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"Visited the National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang," the External Affairs Minister shared. "Handed over 43 pureline Jersey cows from India for dairy cattle breeding programme in Bhutan to enhance milk productivity and support local farmers. Glad to learn that the Centre’s breeding program will benefit forty thousand farmers.

During his itinerary in Bumthang, Jaishankar also toured the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace and Museum, highlighting its significance in Bhutan's heritage and nation-building.

"Delighted to visit the historic Wangduechhoeling Palace and Museum in Bumthang today. The former royal residence and court showcases Bhutan’s history, art, craft and architecture. It is a testimony to the role of Bhutanese monarchy in building a modern Bhutan," the EAM said on X.

Following his agricultural engagement in Bumthang, Jaishankar offered prayers at one of Bhutan's most revered cultural and spiritual sites, Kurjey Lhakhang.

"Paid my respects at the sacred Kurjey Lhakhang. Prayed for the well-being of our people and India - Bhutan ties," Jaishankar wrote in another post.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met with his counterpart in Bhutan, Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, in Bumthang and unveiled major bilateral infrastructure, energy, and healthcare development projects.

During his meeting, the two leaders held a discussion on "wide-ranging cooperation" between the countries, including in development, energy, trade, connectivity, culture, etc. Thanking his Bhutanese counterpart for hosting him in Bumthang, Jaishankar recognised the discussions as a testament to the "trust and goodwill" of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Highlighting their meeting, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, "Delighted to meet @FMBhutan Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and jointly review our wide - ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang."

"Our conversation focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. Today’s discussions reflected the trust, goodwill and warmth of our ties," he added.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar joined the Bhutanese Foreign Minister to mark a series of landmark infrastructure, energy, and healthcare developments across Bhutan, emphasising the enduring strength of the India-Bhutan partnership.

As per the MEA official press release, during the visit, Jaishankar will also receive a royal audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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