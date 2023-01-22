‘Think fast’ on aid, urges Ukraine as allies fail to agree on sending tanks

Kyiv, January 21

A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv’s allies to “think fast” about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv.

Western allies on Friday dampened Ukraine’s hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks to boost its firepower for a spring offensive against Russian forces.

Senior US officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of US weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

Although NATO defence leaders and allies reached no decision on authorising export of Leopard-2 tanks at a meeting at the Ramstein military base, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday Berlin was ready to “move quickly” if there was an agreement.

Ukraine will still have to fight to ensure a supply of modern heavy armor, Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on Friday.

Ukrainian forces will train on Leopard-2 battle tanks in Poland, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov was quoted as saying on Friday, despite the lack of an agreement.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday countries backing Ukraine needed to focus not only on sending new weapons to Kyiv, but looking at ammunition for older systems and helping maintain them.

The United States will impose additional sanctions next week against Russian private military company the Wagner Group, which US officials say has been helping Russia’s military in the Ukraine war, the White House said on Friday.

The head of Wagner published a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after it announced the sanctions. — Reuters