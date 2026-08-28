Third consignment of 10 tonnes of relief materials departs for flood-hit Nepal; India sends 57.5 tonnes in total

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): India on Friday sent a third consignment of 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal, taking the total relief material dispatched by New Delhi so far to 57.5 tonnes, as India stepped up support for ongoing rescue and relief operations in the neighbouring country.

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External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, in a post on X, said the third flight departed for Kathmandu carrying essential supplies, along with an 11-member team comprising doctors, paramedics and a reconnaissance team for tunnel rescue operations.

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"A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets. An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics & Recce team for Tunnel rescue operations is also on-board. India continues to support Nepal's ongoing relief & rescue efforts," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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The MEA also confirmed the departure of the third flight, which comes as Nepal continues to deal with the devastating flash floods that originated near the Nepal-Tibet border and caused widespread destruction.

The first Indian aircraft departed for Nepal on August 26, carrying 10 tonnes of relief material, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

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A second aircraft followed on August 27, carrying 37.5 tonnes of supplies, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items.

With the third consignment of 10 tonnes, India has now dispatched 57.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

The latest consignment includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets, aimed at supporting communities affected by the disaster and strengthening relief operations on the ground.

Alongside relief supplies, India is preparing specialised assistance for a rescue operation at a hydroelectric project where people are feared to be trapped inside a tunnel.

The 11-member team travelling on the third flight includes doctors, paramedics and a reconnaissance team tasked with assessing the tunnel rescue operation and determining the equipment required.

India has also offered Bailey bridges and associated technical teams to help restore connectivity in areas cut off by the floods.

Jaishankar said India was providing support in line with Nepal's requirements and that New Delhi remained ready to extend further assistance.

"Two planes carrying essential supplies have already reached Nepal, with a third flight scheduled to take off today," Jaishankar said earlier.

"We have given them a range of support offers; they are evaluating it. Whatever they feel is appropriate, they will pick up for their needs," he said, underlining India's 'Neighbourhood First' approach.

The MEA has also offered to dispatch National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and associated equipment to assist Nepal's search and rescue operations, while a medical team is being sent as part of the ongoing assistance.

The flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River area of Rasuwa have left widespread destruction, with hundreds of people dead or missing and key roads and communication links disrupted.

As Nepal's rescue and relief operations continue, India's latest assistance combines emergency supplies with specialised medical and rescue capabilities aimed at supporting Kathmandu's response to the disaster. (ANI)

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