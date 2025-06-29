DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Third earthquake jolts Pakistan in one day

Third earthquake jolts Pakistan in one day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): A third earthquake within 24 hours jolted Pakistan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisement

The earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale occurred at a shallow depth of 15km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 29/06/2025 11:21:10 IST, Lat: 32.03 N, Long: 72.31 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Advertisement

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1939204042762412466

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Pakistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 29/06/2025 08:02:51 IST, Lat: 30.24 N, Long: 69.86 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1939154068150329582

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan in the wee hours.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1939091938122309986

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau.

Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts