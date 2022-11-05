Third of world heritage glaciers losing ice

london: A third of the glaciers on the UNESCO World Heritage list are under threat, a UN study has found. They are currently losing 58 billion tons of ice every year. Half of humanity depends directly or indirectly on glaciers as their water source for agriculture, power and domestic use. pti
King Charles greets veterans from Asia
london: King Charles III welcomed members of the Asian community, including Indians, who came to the UK some 50 years ago after they were expelled by Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. The event was organised by the British Asian Trust, which was founded in 2007. ians
New US cancer drug prices up 53% in 5 yrs
washington: The annual price of a newly-launched cancer drug in the United States averaged $283,000 last year, a 53% increase from 2017, according to a new report from U.S. Democratic Representative Katie Porter, a consumer bankruptcy law professor running for re-election in California. reuters
Taylor Swift declares US tour for 2023
washington: Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she was launching a tour for the first time in five years, with several US stadium concert dates confirmed for 2023 and international stops to be revealed later. The American singer-songwriter released her 10th album “Midnights” on October 21. Reuters
NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader's murder case
An NIA team has been sent to Punjab
All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav
Visits the spot near Gopal Mandir where Sudhir Suri was shot...
Congress releases manifesto for Himachal Assembly elections; promises 1 lakh jobs, to work to eradicate drugs
Announces restoration of old pension scheme, 300 units free ...