DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Third wave of 'what is good for Europe' trade reform comes into effect

Third wave of 'what is good for Europe' trade reform comes into effect

On March 1, the third wave of the import reform 'What is good for Europe Is Good for Israel' went into effect.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:21 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI/TPS): On March 1, the third wave of the import reform "What is good for Europe Is Good for Israel" went into effect.

As in the previous waves, a wide range of consumer products are included, which can be imported according to European Union standards. Expanding the options for importers is expected to increase competition, improve the range and lower prices, said the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Israel's standards of quality for all manner of appliances to be imported into the country have been traditionally high. This reform, the adoption of European standards for importation, is expected to help lower the cost of living.

Advertisement

Some of the products included in the third wave are cooking ovens, stoves, grills, toasters, food processors, blenders, mixers, meat grinders, food storage and eating utensils - made of, disposable and reusable plastic, ceramic and glass, coffee machines, food and ice makers, refrigerators, tampons, carpets. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper