Third wave of 'what is good for Europe' trade reform comes into effect

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI/TPS): On March 1, the third wave of the import reform "What is good for Europe Is Good for Israel" went into effect.

As in the previous waves, a wide range of consumer products are included, which can be imported according to European Union standards. Expanding the options for importers is expected to increase competition, improve the range and lower prices, said the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Israel's standards of quality for all manner of appliances to be imported into the country have been traditionally high. This reform, the adoption of European standards for importation, is expected to help lower the cost of living.

Some of the products included in the third wave are cooking ovens, stoves, grills, toasters, food processors, blenders, mixers, meat grinders, food storage and eating utensils - made of, disposable and reusable plastic, ceramic and glass, coffee machines, food and ice makers, refrigerators, tampons, carpets. (ANI/TPS)

