“This is a disgrace”: Imran Khan’s son Kasim alleges relatives arrested ahead of PTI March

Lahore [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan has alleged that some of his relatives, including his aunts and cousins, have been arrested with no information provided about their whereabouts, days ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned protest march on September 27.

Kasim, in a series of posts on X, alleged that his aunts Dr Uzma and Noreen, along with cousins Shershah and Shahrez, had been taken into custody after authorities entered their homes and forced them into vehicles.

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“This is a disgrace. Now my Aunts Dr. Uzma and Noureen, along with my cousins Shershah and Shahrez have now been abducted as well,” Kasim said.

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“They have broken into my aunties and cousins houses and forced them into vehicles with no explanation. No reasons for arrest have been stated. No news has been released as to where they have been taken,” he alleged.

Kasim described the alleged arrests as “criminal behaviour” and called for international attention to the situation.

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In another post, he claimed that Shahrez's two children, aged four and six, were initially missing. He later said the children were safe, but alleged that two more cousins, Azeem and Sakeenah, had been arrested.

“Hearing news that my cousin’s children are now safe. Meanwhile, two more of my cousins have been arrested. Azeem and Sakeenah. No reasons given. No location given,” he said.

The allegations come after Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan was detained in Lahore under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law ahead of PTI's planned September 27 protest march. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz ordered her detention for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

According to Dawn, police confirmed that Aleema was taken to Kot Lakhpat jail. The detention order cited concerns over public safety and maintenance of public order, while alleging her involvement in protests and roadblocks and mobilisation of PTI workers.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned Aleema’s detention and demanded her release, arguing that the move could increase tensions ahead of the planned protest.

Aleema’s son Shahrez Khan had earlier alleged that his mother was “abducted” after leaving her home and said the family had no contact or information about her whereabouts.

The September 27 PTI march is being organised to demand the release of Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated and faces multiple legal cases.

Meanwhile, according to authorities, Imran Khan underwent a medical check-up in jail amid continuing concerns surrounding his physical well-being, according to Pakistani media reports.

Authorities have cited public-order concerns for Aleema Khan’s detention, while PTI and members of Khan’s family have challenged the arrests and demanded information about the whereabouts of those taken into custody. (ANI)

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