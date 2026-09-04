“This is a miracle!”: Family of Kabir Maharjan after his rescue from Trishuli Hydro 3A project site

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 (ANI): In a highly emotional moment of profound relief, the family members of Kabir Maharjan expressed great happiness upon his rescue from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project.

Speaking to the media, Maharjan’s cousin sister said the family had lost hope at one point but was overwhelmed with joy after his safe return.

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“We are very happy. We are here to meet him. We don't have a limit to our happiness. He had been trapped in the tunnel for 10 days.

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“This is a miracle. We had once given up hope, but today we don't have any limit to our happiness.

“At the time when the news came, I had just performed the puja. I then called my other sisters and thanked God for bringing my brother safely back.”

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Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men have been identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.

They have been airlifted to Kathmandu.

As per Army officials, Sah will be treated at Birendra Army Hospital in Chhauni while Maharjan will be taken to the National Trauma Centre.

The details of their rescue were also shared by the Nepalese Army in a post on X.

https://x.com/NepaliArmyHQ/status/2095761515089666544?s=20

As developments follow, Rescue workers have established communication with people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, nine days after the disaster struck the Himalayan nation.

The tunnel was sealed by flooding triggered by the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa on August 26. According to the rescue team, voices of more than one person were heard from inside the tunnel during the operation on Friday.

Rescuers reportedly told those inside, “Don’t panic, we are rescuing you,” to which they responded, “Yes.”

A rescue team comprising personnel from the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force has entered the tunnel and intensified the search and rescue operation. Direct communication with the trapped individuals is being viewed as a significant and encouraging development in the ongoing rescue effort.

Rescue and relief efforts continue to take place in Nepal.

Earlier on Friday, a pregnant woman was airlifted to Kathmandu from the flood-affected area of Army Camp in Bidur from Nuwakot.

Search and rescue operations have been continuing for nine days to locate and rescue people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project.

Meanwhile, as developments follow, the death toll in the Nepal floods has risen to 1290, according to the Nepal Police. (ANI)

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