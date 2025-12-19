"This is an existential threat. We all want this war, bloodshed to end": Dutch FM on Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Netherlands Foreign Minister David van Weel on Friday described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as an "existential threat" for Europe, stressing that the war must end, warning that a Russian victory would undermine the global rules-based order.

Speaking to ANI during his visit to India, van Weel noted that during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, this topic was discussed prominently, given its far-reaching implications for European and global security.

The Dutch Foreign Minister also emphasised the urgency of ending the conflict and stopping the violence.

"The war was definitely discussed because for us in Europe, this is an existential war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine and the outcome of this war cannot be that Russia wins because that would mean that all of our rules based on territorial integrity and sovereignty are off the table and that makes a more dangerous world for all of us," he said.

"For us in Europe, that would mean that Russia would have a stronger foothold for future aggression, also potentially against us. This is an existential threat. We all want this war to end. We all want the bloodshed to end," the Dutch FM added.

He further stated that discussions were ongoing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the contours of a lasting peace, urging international partners to press Moscow into negotiations as a matter of diplomatic pressure.

"We have been talking to President Zelenskyy about what would be an acceptable and durable peace outcome... I've asked my partners where they can exert pressure on Moscow to also seriously come to the negotiating table," he said.

Earlier today, the European Union announced it would provide EUR 90 billion in financial support to Ukraine for 2026-27, with Zelenskyy calling it "significant support" in strengthening the country's resilience amid the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would achieve its objectives and rejected the idea of war with the West, as the European Union considers seizing Russian funds to support Ukraine, with the conflict now entering its fourth winter, Al Jazeera reported.

During a high-level meeting with Russian Ministry of Defence officials, Putin was quoted by state media as describing calls in the West to prepare for war with Russia as "hysteria and a lie", while asserting that the Kremlin's war goals will "undoubtedly" be achieved, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

