"This is how Russia responds to diplomacy and deisolation": Zelenskyy condemns recent strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 25 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday condemned recent Russian strikes on Ukraine, which he noted claimed several lives, left many injured and caused severe damage to infrastructure, reiterating his call for deliveries of Patriot interceptors among other air defence capabilities ahead of winter.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian President highlighted that the Russia, over just the past week, attacked Ukrainian territory with around 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles and nearly 2,300 attack drones, leading to loss of life and infrastructure.

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He noted that in Dnipro, the strikes killed four people and left 22 injured, including children, while in Vinnytsia, six people were injured after a Russian drone strike on an apartment. He added that multiple Russian strikes in Kharkiv left even the first responders injured.

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"This past week alone, Russia has launched around 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, and nearly 2,300 attack drones against Ukraine. Unfortunately, almost every day, these brutal strikes leave people killed and injured. In the evening, Russian strikes on the Dnipro region killed four people. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 22 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck a high-rise apartment building. Six people were injured. In Kharkiv, the Russians first struck a home improvement hypermarket and then carried out a cynical double-tap strike on the emergency services that arrived at the scene. First responders were injured," Zelenskyy wrote.

Highlighting the extent of damage due to these strikes, Zelenskyy stated that "There were also strikes overnight on a thermal power plant, substations, coal mines, grain storage facilities, shopping malls, and a postal logistics hub. Damage has been reported in nine regions."

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Zelenskyy described the Russian actions as the nation's response to "diplomacy and deisolation," and emphasised the need for strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities against jet-powered Shaheds and Patriot interceptors.

"This is how Russia responds to diplomacy and deisolation. And it is very important that support for those who protect lives not diminish alongside the negotiation process. We need to unblock the deliveries of Patriot interceptors already approved by European countries. We need to continue supporting Ukrainian combat aviation to defend against jet-powered “shaheds.” Every such defence package, especially ahead of winter, helps save lives. I thank all partners who provide this kind of support," he added.

This past week alone, Russia has launched around 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, and nearly 2,300 attack drones against Ukraine. Unfortunately, almost every day, these brutal strikes leave people killed and injured. In the evening, Russian strikes on the Dnipro region killed four people. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 22 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck a high-rise apartment building. Six people were injured. In Kharkiv, the Russians first struck a home improvement hypermarket and then carried out a cynical double-tap strike on the emergency services that arrived at the scene. First responders were injured. There were also strikes overnight on a thermal power plant, substations, coal mines, grain storage facilities, shopping malls, and a postal logistics hub. Damage has been reported in nine regions. This is how Russia responds to diplomacy and deisolation. And it is very important that support for those who protect lives not diminish alongside the negotiation process. We need to unblock the deliveries of Patriot interceptors already approved by European countries. We need to continue supporting Ukrainian combat aviation to defend against jet-powered “shaheds.” Every such defense package, especially ahead of winter, helps save lives. I thank all partners who provide this kind of support. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 25, 2026

Earlier, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the Ukrainian military violated Starlink's terms of service and was using it for offensive drone strikes to "kill people".

In a post on X, Musk said that this "loophole" was closed last week. He also said Starlink was crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war.

"Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine's military violated Starlink's terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week," he wrote on X.

Further asserting that Starlink remains critical to the defence of Ukraine, Musk said SpaceX has done more for Kyiv than any other private firm on the planet. Musk also pressed for his anti-war views between Ukraine and Russia.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has expressed hope for a resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and said Washington will do business with both nations after the war ends between the two.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote alongside First Lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump addressed the conflict, saying, "We'd like to get back to life where Russia and Ukraine make a deal, and then we'd be able to do business with both. We'll do business with Ukraine and with Russia after this war ends, I would think."

The latest strikes come as the US White House said on Friday that First Lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine concerning the city of Oleshky, which is set to take effect on October 29. (ANI)

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