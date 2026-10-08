"This is the kind of gift Putin gave himself for his birthday”: Zelenskyy says Russian strike kills 25, injures 100

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 8 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 25 people were killed and 100 injured in a "massive Russian strike" on Ukraine, as he called for additional air defence missiles and support from Kyiv's partners.

In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy said the overnight attack involved ballistic and cruise missiles as well as Shahed drones, and claimed Ukrainian forces had shot down 44 Russian missiles and suppressed 117 Shaheds.

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"Overall, 25 people were killed in this massive Russian strike on Ukraine. One hundred people were injured. It was a combined attack, involving many ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as 'shaheds,'" Zelenskyy said.

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"This is the kind of 'gift' Putin gave himself for his birthday," Zelenskyy said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Ukrainian warriors shot down 44 missiles – both cruise and ballistic. Not all of those launched by Russia, and ballistic missiles are especially difficult to deal with. We suppressed 117 “shaheds” – most of those launched, but unfortunately, not all of them either," he added.

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Calling for further military support, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed additional packages of air defence missiles and other measures to strengthen the country's defence.

"Additional packages of air defense missiles are needed, as are additional measures to support Ukraine. And there will be appropriate packages. The threat is there every day, and every day, our air defense batteries need to have missiles ready. We strongly count on prompt deliveries from our partners," Zelenskyy said.

Overall, 25 people were killed in this massive Russian strike on Ukraine. One hundred people were injured. It was a combined attack, involving many ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as “shaheds.” This is the kind of “gift” Putin gave himself for his birthday. Ukrainian warriors shot down 44 missiles – both cruise and ballistic. Not all of those launched by Russia, and ballistic missiles are especially difficult to deal with. We suppressed 117 “shaheds” – most of those launched, but unfortunately, not all of them either. Additional packages of air defense missiles are needed, as are additional measures to support Ukraine. And there will be appropriate packages. The threat is there every day, and every day, our air defense batteries need to have missiles ready. We strongly count on prompt deliveries from our partners. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 7, 2026

Earlier, the United States continued to push for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying Ukraine's NATO membership is currently not on the table.

Speaking during a joint press availability alongside Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, Rubio said the immediate US priority was ending the war rather than expanding the military alliance.

"There's no yes or no answer to that other than to say that Ukraine right now, NATO membership, as you know, is not on the table as we speak because there's obviously a consensus process that has to happen in order for that unanimity process that has to happen," Rubio said.

He said Washington was focused on ending the conflict and reducing further loss of life.

"Right now, we're simply focused when it comes to Ukraine on the ending of this conflict, if that's possible," Rubio said. "And it's unfortunate the amount of loss of life, but we've been clear that there's a role we can play in bringing that war to an end. We want to play a constructive role."

However, Rubio said the current developments on the ground were not pointing towards an early resolution.

"We're obviously watching the trend lines there and seeing that's not the direction that it's headed right now," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said US negotiators had proposed holding a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine and Russia at the technical level by the end of October, with Kyiv expressing readiness to participate.

"Yesterday, I spoke with the American negotiating team. Today, the American side is in contact with both Ukraine and Russia and is proposing a trilateral meeting at the technical level by the end of October. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that our side is ready to support holding such a meeting by the end of October. There is no new information here. We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

He added that he expected the US to make the proposal to Russia as well.

"I know they will propose this to the Russian side as well, or may have already done so. We will wait for the response. We respond positively to negotiations," he said.

The announcement came amid continued heavy Russian drone and missile strikes targeting areas across Ukraine.

Earlier last week, US President Donald Trump said he wanted Russia and Ukraine to "settle" the conflict, pointing to the high number of casualties since the war began in 2022.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, "Reached agreements on many of the subjects. I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with him. Last month, 25,000 people died. Months before that, 32,000 people died, mostly soldiers… What a shame."

Meanwhile, India has also offered to play a role in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv was reviewing four international proposals, including those from Turkey, Egypt and the United States, and described India's proposal as "the most comprehensive" among those under consideration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to help end the conflict, saying the Indian leader has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution. (ANI)

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