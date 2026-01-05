DT
"This is what Russia's brutal terror looks like": Ukraine FM Andrii Sybiha after overnight attacks hit Kyiv hospital

"This is what Russia's brutal terror looks like": Ukraine FM Andrii Sybiha after overnight attacks hit Kyiv hospital

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Kyiv [Ukraine], January 5 (ANI): Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday highlighted the impact of Russia's latest overnight attacks on Ukraine, pointing to damage to civilian infrastructure, including a hospital in Kyiv, and stressing the need for sustained international support for the country.

In a post on social media platform X, Sybiha wrote, "This is what Russia's brutal terror looks like. A regular hospital in Kyiv with a hole from a 'Shahed' drone impact. One patient was killed, others injured."

He said the strikes were not limited to isolated locations but had broader consequences across Ukraine. "Russia's overnight attack damaged critical infrastructure across Ukraine, causing power outages amid freezing temperatures," Sybiha said.

Placing the attacks in a wider geopolitical context, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said such incidents reinforced the need for uninterrupted international backing. "Each such attack should remind our partners that there can be no pauses in support for Ukraine," he wrote.

Sybiha added that even as Ukraine continues diplomatic efforts, strengthening defence capabilities remains essential. "While we continue working actively with the United States and European partners to achieve peace, the strengthening of Ukraine, particularly air defense, and increased pressure on Moscow remain critical," he said.

His remarks came as Ukrainian authorities reported casualties from the overnight strikes. At least two people were killed in attacks on Kyiv and nearby areas following a countrywide air alert, DW News reported.

According to officials, one fatality occurred in the capital. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, confirmed that one person was killed in Kyiv during the attack.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the strikes triggered a fire at a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district of northern Kyiv, where an inpatient ward was operating at the time of the incident.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, emergency personnel discovered a body inside the building. The State Emergency Service later reported on Telegram that three people were injured and 25 others were evacuated from the facility, DW News reported.

The impact of the overnight strikes extended beyond Kyiv city, with towns and villages across the wider Kyiv region also affected. Kyiv regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said a man in his 70s was killed in the town of Fastiv, southwest of the capital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

