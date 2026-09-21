DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "This meeting could change a lot": Zelenskyy speaks with Trump, confirms New York meeting amid Ukraine peace push

"This meeting could change a lot": Zelenskyy speaks with Trump, confirms New York meeting amid Ukraine peace push

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:37 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kivy [Ukraine], September 21 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has agreed to meet US President Donald Trump in New York after the two leaders held a phone conversation focused on efforts to advance the peace process and address key security concerns amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy described the conversation with Trump as important and said it reflected growing diplomatic momentum towards resolving the conflict.

Advertisement

“I just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and we got through a lot. We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The meeting is expected to take place in New York during the upcoming UN General Assembly session. Reuters reported that Zelenskyy said the talks could help advance efforts to resolve the more than four-year-old war with Russia.

Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for the recent visit to Kyiv by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, saying the two had reviewed key details of the situation and witnessed conditions in Ukraine firsthand.

Advertisement

“I thanked the President for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visit to Kyiv. We went through the key details thoroughly, and they saw the situation in Ukraine firsthand,” he said.

The Ukrainian President said the peace process remains Kyiv's “number one priority” and pointed to discussions on possible de-escalation measures and fundamental security issues.

“There are ideas for de-escalation steps and for addressing fundamental security issues – energy security, food security, and the protection of human life,” Zelenskyy said.

“We are working together with the American team and are ready to take really serious steps,” he added.

The announcement follows US efforts to increase diplomatic engagement over the Ukraine conflict. The planned meeting also comes days after Trump signed into law the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, legislation expanding statutory sanctions, tariffs and other restrictions on Russia while extending existing sanctions on Iran. The White House said Trump signed the legislation on September 18.

Zelenskyy separately thanked Trump for signing the legislation and recalled the late US Senator Lindsey Graham's advocacy for tougher measures against Russia.

“When Lindsey Graham was here in Ukraine, he would always talk about how important it was not to ease pressure on Russia, to strengthen sanctions and seek a path to peace,” Zelenskyy said in an earlier post.

“The best way to honour Lindsey’s memory will be to implement the provisions of this law fully and swiftly,” he added.

The legislation targets Russia's energy and defence sectors, officials, financial institutions and its so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers used to circumvent sanctions. It also gives the US administration authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas under specified conditions.

Zelenskyy concluded his latest message by reiterating his appreciation for US support and those involved in diplomatic efforts, saying, “We all concur – there must be peace.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts