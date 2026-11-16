Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Heir apparent to the British throne, Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly in Mumbai on Monday and highlighted India's leadership in demonstrating that economic growth and environmental protection can go hand in hand.

Prince William addressed the gathering at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly, which marks the attendance of environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists.

While addressing the gathering, Prince William said, "Namaste and good afternoon. Six years ago, we set ourselves a 10-year mission to put our planet on a path to recovery. Since then, the Earthshot Prize has seen what happens when bold ideas are backed and given the chance to grow. They create jobs, improve lives and change what we believe is possible. And nowhere is that possibility more evident than here in India. Too often, the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices."

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020. The award ceremony honours the philanthropists and inventors across different categories, including Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

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Prince William acknowledged India’s contribution to the Earthshot Prize over the years, highlighting its achievements as the country with the highest number of winners and finalists in the annual awards.

"India shows us a different picture. A picture full of colour, complexity and possibility. It is the country that reached its target for 50% of installed electricity capacity to come from non-fossil fuels five years early. With its solar capacity has grown more than 50-fold in little over a decade. But this transformation is about more than energy. It is about people finding better ways to live," said Prince William.

"India is the country with more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other. In 2021, Earthshot recognised Takachar as our first-ever winner in Clean Our Air," added Prince William.

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The Prince of Wales also highlighted the Indian innovators among this year's finalists, which included Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra.

"Mahila Housing Trust are empowering low-income women to cope with extreme heat through practical solutions such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance. And Mahindra, Last Mile Mobility, is making electric rickshaws an affordable choice whilst cleaning the air for people living in big cities across the country. These are not distant environmental ambitions. They are solutions that improve lives. But this is not India's responsibility alone. Our finalists span continents and industries," said Prince William.

"From cleaner transport to agricultural insurance, from renewable energy to tackling dangerous chemicals, they show us that no country, company or community has all the answers. We must learn from one another. Because when a solution works, others must follow," added William.

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The Prince of Wales concluded his speech by highlighting the importance of identifying, supporting and scaling innovative solutions to address global environmental challenges.

The Duke of Cambridge said, "A world in which solutions can come from anywhere, and progress benefits us all. Over the past six years, Earthshot has shown me that people with the answers are already out there. Our task is to find them, back them and help them scale. So I ask everyone here to support these finalists. Give them your ideas, your influence and your investment."

"Help them take their solutions to the world. Because the future will not be transformed by those who simply describe what is wrong. It will be transformed by those who dare to show us what is possible. And together, we can help make that future a reality," added Prince William.

According to the British High Commission, Prince William and his wife Princess Catherine will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony scheduled for November 17-18. The royal couple will take part in several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership. This marks their second official visit to India. (ANI)

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