"This vote puts Iran on notice !": Trump hails Senate reversal on war powers measure

Washington DC [US], June 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump welcomed Wednesday's late-night (local time) Senate vote that blocked an effort to advance a war powers resolution related to Iran, after two Republican senators changed their positions, shifting the outcome in the administration's favour.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice!"

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According to CNN, the Senate on Wednesday (local time) rejected an attempt to advance a war powers measure aimed at limiting the president's authority to engage militarily with Iran, a day after lawmakers had approved a similar resolution.

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CNN reported that Trump had expressed frustration with Republicans who supported Tuesday's Iran war powers resolution, arguing that Congress had weakened his negotiating position with Tehran.

Two Republican senators who had previously backed efforts to rein in presidential war powers changed course. Senator Rand Paul voted "present," while Senator Bill Cassidy voted against advancing the measure. The final vote was 47-50-1, according to CNN.

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Ahead of the vote, Paul explained his decision. In a post on X, he said, "Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution."

Tonight I will vote present on the War Powers resolution. My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 25, 2026

He added, "My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed, and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace."

According to CNN, Cassidy had earlier challenged Trump during a Senate Republican lunch meeting, arguing that lawmakers and the public needed more information about the conflict with Iran.

"I stood and said, 'You have not told the American people what's going on. It was supposed to last four weeks; it's lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what's going on," Cassidy told reporters after the meeting, according to CNN.

However, Cassidy later said he had received additional briefings from senior administration officials.

"I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns," he said in a post on X, according to CNN.

CNN reported that Republican Senator Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski again voted in favour of the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman again opposed it.

The vote marked the latest chapter in a long-running congressional debate over presidential war powers and US policy toward Iran. According to CNN, Wednesday's vote was the 11th Senate vote on an Iran war powers measure this year.

Supporters of the resolution argued that Congress should have a formal role in decisions that could lead to renewed military action. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said last week:

"I think it's a good time to have the vote to say, 'Hey, if we're really in a period of maybe some stability here, let's not just allow it to start up again without Congress being involved in that decision,'" according to CNN. (ANI)

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