This will not happen: Netanyahu vows to prevent Iranian nuclear capability, cites alignment with Trump

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 12 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday issued a stern, unequivocal commitment to national security, declaring that under his leadership, Iran will be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

Framing his career around this objective, in a post on X, Netanyahu noted that he has been at the forefront of the international campaign against Iran's nuclear program for more than three decades. Netanyahu asserted that this sustained effort has been the primary factor in preventing Iran from developing atomic bombs aimed at destroying the Jewish state.

Advertisement

Netanyahu emphasised that there is "full agreement" between himself and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the necessity of stopping Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Advertisement

Characterising Iran's actions as a direct threat to Israel's existence, the Israeli Prime Minister stated that he has dedicated his life to preventing the realisation of these intentions.

He said, "As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel--Iran will not have nuclear weapons. There is full agreement between me and President Trump on this issue. For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international campaign against Iran's nuclear program. Had it not been for this campaign, Iran would long ago have had atomic bombs to destroy Israel. Iran is working to destroy the Jewish state, and I dedicate my life to preventing them from doing so. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen."

Advertisement

כל עוד אני ראש ממשלת ישראל - לאיראן לא יהיה נשק גרעיני. יש ביני לבין הנשיא טראמפ הסכמה מלאה בנושא. כבר למעלה מ-30 שנה אני בחזית המאבק הבינלאומי נגד תכנית הגרעין של איראן. אלמלא המאבק הזה לאיראן היו מזמן פצצות אטום להשמדת ישראל. איראן פועלת להשמיד את מדינת היהודים, ואני… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 12, 2026

Earlier, CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts", including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement's signing.

CNN also reported that the proposed arrangement includes lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and providing limited sanctions relief, with the diplomatic source stating that such relief would be granted "based on the progression of the deal and continued engagement in good faith", although no specific timeline has been outlined.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the reports suggesting that a deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been finalised, stating that no final agreement has been reached so far, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)