"Those who misuse democratic freedoms...must be held to account": PM Modi on extradition of fugitives in UK

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the intensifying cooperation between India and the UK for the extradition of fugitives present there, noting that the fugitives misusing the democratic freedoms to undermine democracy will be held accountable for their offence.

Advertisement

Speaking during a joint press statement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two nations, PM Modi reinforced the shared commitment between India and the UK to combat terrorism and expedite the extradition of economic offenders wanted for legal proceedings in India.

"Friends, we thank the Prime Minister and his government for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that the forces that espouse extremist ideologies should not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account. Our security agencies will continue to enhance cooperation and coordination on matters such as the extradition of economic offenders," PM Modi stated.

Advertisement

India is currently in talks with the UK regarding the continuation of efforts to extradite fugitives Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya as part of its ongoing efforts to secure the return of these individuals, who are wanted for legal proceedings in the country.

Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya have all been accused of financial fraud in separate cases in India. All had fled to London to escape the charges.

Advertisement

PM Modi also addressed broader global concerns during the joint press statement, highlighting India's advocacy for a rules-based international order amid regional tensions, referring to the conflict between Israel and Gaza and Russia and Ukraine, along with security concerns in the Indo-Pacific.

"We have continued to exchange views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia. We support early restoration of peace and stability; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential. Today's era demands development, not expansionism," the PM noted.

Earlier in the day, the long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed in the presence of both leaders. The agreement aims to boost the movement of goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK.

The landmark CETA unlocks export opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products, and toys, generating large-scale employment and empowering artisans, women-led enterprises, and MSMEs, a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated.

According to the release, the deal will provide unprecedented market access for Indian goods, offering zero-duty access on 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering nearly 100 per cent of the trade value. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)