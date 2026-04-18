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Home / World / Thousands attend pro-Iran rally in Tehran, chant anti-US, anti-Israel slogans

Thousands attend pro-Iran rally in Tehran, chant anti-US, anti-Israel slogans

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ANI
Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], April 18 (ANI): Thousands of women and young girls took part in the "Daughters Devoted to Iran" rally held in central Tehran on Friday (local time), according to Iranian state-run Press TV.

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People took part in an anti-US and anti-Israel rally at Enghelab Square amid a ceasefire between the US and Iran, in Tehran.

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The participants were "pledging their allegiance to the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution and expressing their readiness to defend the nation," Press TV reported.

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The gathering coincided with Iran's "Girls Day" as well as the birth anniversary of the daughter of the Prophet of Islam, state media added.

One young girl speaking to Press TV said, "I came here so that we can, through unity and cooperation defeat the American Zionist enemy. Death to America."

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The rally comes amid ongoing pro-government demonstrations across Iran, which have continued since the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei on February 28 in US-Israeli strikes targeting his regime.

Such gatherings are typically organised by the Iranian authorities, in contrast to anti-government protests, which have often been met with a heavy security crackdown.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on seven commanders of Iranian-aligned militias in Iraq, accusing them of being "responsible for planning, directing, and executing attacks against US personnel, facilities, and interests," CNN reported.

The measures target members of Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, groups linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). All four are designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and Foreign Terrorist Organizations, CNN reported.

"Today's action sends a clear message: Those who enable or support these militias' violence will face consequences. We call on Iraqi authorities to take immediate steps to dismantle these groups and prevent them from using Iraqi territory to conduct terrorist activities that destabilize the region," State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "We will not allow Iraq's terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests." He added, "Those who enable these militias' violence will be held accountable."

The sanctions come amid rising attacks by Iran-backed militias on US interests in Iraq following the escalation of the US conflict with Iran, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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