Thousands displaced by floods in China

Beijing: Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35°C, the National Climate Centre said on Monday. Such a streak was last recorded in 1961. AP

Two killed in Russian drone strike in Sumy

cairo: At least two people were killed and 19 others were wounded in a Russian drone attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Monday, local authorities said. An official building and two residential buildings were damaged in an attack carried out with drones, the regional administration said.